DFB: Hansi Flick demands more from Niklas Süle and the national team

SThey first stood in a circle and asked those who had their birthdays to stand in their midst to applaud them. Then the players of the German national soccer team formed a trellis through which Kai Havertz, who turned 24 on Sunday, and physiotherapist Wolfgang Bunz, who turned 66, had to pass and were high-fived.

It was the easy start of the last training session in Frankfurt/Main for the time being, before the entourage of the German Football Association (DFB) flew in a scheduled flight to Bremen in the late afternoon, where the selection on Monday evening (6 p.m. / ZDF) in the 1000th international match in DFB history meets Ukraine. Immediately after the end of the game, the team will return to the Main metropolis.

Incidentally, Havertz made a special appearance in the team quarters on the outskirts of Frankfurt/Main on Saturday evening. Because he belonged to the team that was narrowly defeated in a training game that lasted four eight minutes, the Chelsea FC professional and his teammates had to host the winning team at a barbecue.

Half of Havertz’s team, which included Joshua Kimmich, Emre Can and Jonas Hofmann, prepared the food in the hotel kitchen, while the other half stood at the grill afterwards.

Three internationals in eight days

There was talk of a nice evening. The mood, which was also confirmed by national coach Hansi Flick before leaving for Bremen, is good in the convoy.

Before the first of three games – on Friday (8.45 p.m. / ARD) Germany meets Poland and on June 20 (8.45 p.m. / RTL) then Colombia – Flick spoke of an opponent, of a country that is in a difficult situation would be located.

He is still looking forward to the game against Ukraine, said Flick. It is one of three games from which one wants to draw conclusions with a view to the EM 2024. “We told the players that we expect them to have to push the limit, maybe even suffer if it gets warm in Bremen.”

Although there is still a year to go until the home tournament, the national coach is increasing the pressure on his players. That alone became clear when the squad was nominated for the three international matches, in which Niklas Süle was not considered.

Flick justified the decision to the “FAZ” by saying that he expected more commitment and a different mentality from the Dortmund defender. “I think he’s leaving a lot behind. I want him to take a step forward in his attitude, in his mentality,” said Flick.

On Sunday, the national coach emphasized that he appreciates and likes Niklas very much. The basis for a good tournament, the coach added, is top form. “Big tournaments have shown in the past that a lot can be achieved once the basis has been laid.”

Füllkrug plays from the start

Who will be in the starting eleven in Bremen is open except for two positions – Kevin Trapp plays in goal, Niklas Füllkrug in attack. The Bremen national player presented a special jersey on Sunday, in which the German team will play. Each jersey with a 1000 embroidered on it, based on the anniversary, will then be auctioned off.

Füllkrug seemed very thoughtful when he was asked about the opponent – ​​Ukraine, at the press conference on the DFB campus before leaving. The Russian war of aggression, which has been going on for over a year, would keep him very busy.

“Unfortunately, as a human being, you have to admit that we all get used to situations pretty quickly. We are creatures of habit, we get used to good and bad things. Even if it doesn’t change the fact that what’s happening is bad. It’s crazy,” said Füllkrug and spoke about the floods that recently occurred as a result of an attack on a dam. “Nevertheless, I hope that we will have a good day in Bremen from which many people can draw energy.”

Last week, Bernd Neuendorf, the President of the DFB, had already emphasized the special importance of the game and, in addition to the peace symbol in view of the opponent, also explained the international return to Bremen after more than eleven years.

Because of the legal dispute between the Hanseatic city and the German Football League (DFL) over the assumption of police costs, the DFB had not awarded any games there for several years. Now a sign should be set in the direction of EM.

“The DFB must not sit back as an association,” said Neuendorf. “Exactly one year before the start of the European Championship, we want to attract fans and get them enthusiastic about the tournament,” emphasized the 61-year-old. The DFB should not “ban” the football-mad region. The legal differences with the Bremen politicians remained unaffected, according to Neuendorf.

“We play more with Ukraine”

After the socio-political quarrels surrounding the Qatar World Cup, the DFB had assured that they wanted to stay away from such topics with a view to the home EM. National coach Flick should be able to concentrate on preparing his team again. Therefore, the award to Bremen and the selection of the opponent Ukraine had surprised just for the anniversary game.

Neuendorf spoke of a “statement” to play against Ukraine. “We play more with Ukraine than against Ukraine,” he said, characterizing the symbolic power.