DFB juniors: Racist comments concern U17 European champions

Status: 07.06.2023 11:32 a.m

The German U17 European champions were racially attacked on their way to winning the title in Hungary.

Joti Chatzialexiou, sporting director of the national teams, said this in an interview published on the DFB website. “Besides the pitch – or rather on the Internet – there were unfortunately also unpleasant accompanying circumstances. There was a strong accumulation of racist comments under individual postings on our social media channels. Our boys also saw them, which concerned them a lot”, said the official.

Chatzialexiou calls players “great role models”

The soccer juniors beat France 5-4 on penalties last Friday and celebrated Germany’s second U17 European Championship title after the triumph in 2009. The team decided together “Not to give any room for distractions during the course of the tournament and this has brought us even closer together as a team” , said Chatzialexiou. He named the players “Already great role models at their young age. I’m very proud of that, I’ll always be there for them and have their backs.”