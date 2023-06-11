Home » DFB juniors: Racist comments concern U17 European champions
Sports

DFB juniors: Racist comments concern U17 European champions

by admin
DFB juniors: Racist comments concern U17 European champions

Status: 07.06.2023 11:32 a.m

The German U17 European champions were racially attacked on their way to winning the title in Hungary.

Joti Chatzialexiou, sporting director of the national teams, said this in an interview published on the DFB website. “Besides the pitch – or rather on the Internet – there were unfortunately also unpleasant accompanying circumstances. There was a strong accumulation of racist comments under individual postings on our social media channels. Our boys also saw them, which concerned them a lot”, said the official.

Chatzialexiou calls players “great role models”

The soccer juniors beat France 5-4 on penalties last Friday and celebrated Germany’s second U17 European Championship title after the triumph in 2009. The team decided together “Not to give any room for distractions during the course of the tournament and this has brought us even closer together as a team”, said Chatzialexiou. He named the players “Already great role models at their young age. I’m very proud of that, I’ll always be there for them and have their backs.”

you don’t get tired “stand up for our values”sagte Chatzialexiou, “We will continue to resolutely oppose racism, discrimination, hate and hate speech at all levels. With our teams, we stand for diversity and peaceful coexistence. Anyone who doesn’t understand this has no place in our entire football family.”

See also  Kylian Mbappé after the big victory against the Netherlands: "We must not ignite"

You may also like

VfB Stuttgart: Sebastian Hoeneß is an absolute stroke...

Canoe Slalom World Cup: Kimberley Woods wins kayak...

Iga Swiatek at the French Open: In her...

McGregor Madness: Send the Heat mascot to the...

Circumnavigation: Ocean Race: Malizia third after sailing thriller...

Inzaghi nervous, the gesture of annoyance with a...

2nd Bundesliga: Ex-Hansa coach Haertel takes over at...

La Thuile, a 25-year-old ski instructor dies suddenly...

Champions League: Users racially insult Inter Milan’s Romelu...

SOIREE VERTIKAL 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy