DFB juniors: U21s get in the mood for the EM countdown with a 7-0 win

Status: 06/12/2023 8:53 p.m

Germany’s U21s easily beat the hosts of the training camp in a friendly. A newbie meets. A teammate hobbles off the pitch.

The German U21 national team has prepared themselves for their EM countdown. Coach Antonio Di Salvo’s selection defeated a South Tyrol selection at the training camp 7-0 (5-0).

Youssoufa Moukoko (2), Jan Thielmann, Noah Weißhaupt, Kenneth Schmidt and Nelson Weiper scored the goals for the winning German team. The host scored an own goal. The only 18-year-old offensive player Weiper from 1. FSV Mainz 05 is new to the team.

Dress rehearsal against Switzerland

The European football champions are preparing for the final round of the European Championships in Prad am Stilfserjoch until Sunday. On Friday, the dress rehearsal against EM participants Switzerland will be closed to the public. “We want to use the training camp to establish the basis in terms of team spirit to become a team” , announced Di Salvo. Like assistant coach Hermann Gerland, he ended his contract until July 31, 2025.

After Monday’s goal-scoring success, Di Salvo and his team are preparing for the final tournament in Georgia and Romania, which for the selection of the German Football Association begins on June 22 with the game against Israel (live in the audio stream of the sports show), especially with anticipation. Other preliminary round opponents of the defending champion are the Czech Republic (June 25) and England (June 28).

Next big goal: Olympic qualification

After three finals in a row, qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is another big goal. In addition to hosts France, the best three nations qualify for the Olympics, England cannot buy the ticket.

The selection of the German Football Association also had to complain about an injury. Luca Netz from Borussia Mönchengladbach had to leave the field in the first half. Di Salvo at least gave the all-clear after the final whistle and can therefore continue to plan with him. Di Salvo must report his final 23-man squad to the European Football Union UEFA by June 14.