DFB-Pokal: For Frankfurt it’s about “all or nothing”

The motto of the reigning Europa League champion is clear, the confidence is there. “We want to go to the final in Berlin,” said Glasner on Monday, two days after the disappointing 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg. Nevertheless, the atmosphere in the team is very good. “Maybe it was the cup gene,” added the 48-year-old. There are still players in the team who experienced the DFB Cup victory in 2018 and the Europa League victory in 2022. “It gets engraved in my heart. Once you’ve experienced it, it’s a bit addictive,” said Glasner.

For Eintracht, who have slipped to ninth place in the league four games before the end of the season, winning the cup on June 3 is the only way to secure a place in international business on their own. Meanwhile, VfB Stuttgart, in 15th place in the table, is in the middle of a relegation battle. With five competitive games without defeat, the Swabians have recently regained a little self-confidence. Sebastian Hoeneß’ team celebrated a 2-1 win against Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

APA/Arne Dedert



Tug of war for goalgetter Kolo Muani

Glasner’s hopes of progression are boosted by the news that French striker Randal Kolo Muani might be able to play after all. The Vice World Champion had to pause against Augsburg because of adductor problems. Muani is considered one of the hottest transfer stocks of the coming summer.

According to a report by the Sky TV broadcaster, FC Bayern has held initial talks with the attacker’s management. According to this, other top European clubs should also be interested in the 24-year-old, who is the second-best league goalscorer in Germany this season with 13 goals and still has a contract until 2027.

In the management floor of Frankfurt, however, spokesman Axel Hellmann has ended speculation about his future. The 51-year-old will stay with Eintracht, Hellmann has a contract until June 30, 2027. Most recently, Hellmann was under discussion as the new head of the German Football League (DFL) and Bayern.