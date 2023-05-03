DFB-Pokal: Frankfurt after thriller in the final

Leipzig stormed into the final on Tuesday with a 5-1 win at SC Freiburg. For Stuttgart it was the first defeat in the sixth competitive game under neo-trainer Sebastian Hoeneß. This means that VfB has been waiting for a place in the final since 2013.

Tiago Tomas (19′) and Enzo Millot (83′) scored for the Swabians with a deflected shot. In between, Evan N’Dicka (51′), Daichi Kamada (55′) and striker Randal Kolo Muani (77′) turned the game around for the Glasner team with a penalty kick. Shortly before the end, Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa saw the yellow-red card (85th).

Reuters/Heiko Becker



Frankfurt turns the game

For Frankfurt and Glasner it was the longed-for liberation, in the league Eintracht has been without a win for nine games. In a rough initial phase in Stuttgart referee Daniel Schlager showed three yellow cards in the first nine minutes.

DFB Cup Schedule and Results

VfB started the game much better and took the lead thanks to a perfect shot by Tiago Tomas on the inside right post. The Glasner-Elf then came into play better and deservedly turned the game around after the break. N’Dicka remained ice cold from close range, shortly afterwards Kamada sunk a long-range shot right into the left corner.

The preliminary decision was made by Kolo Muani, who was first knocked down by VfB goalie Fabian Bredlow and then coldly converted the penalty that was due. “Joker” Millot provided an exciting final phase. A possible handball by Eintracht defender Aurelio Buta in his own penalty area was not punished in added time according to the video images.