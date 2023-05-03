DFB-Pokal: Frankfurt after thriller in the final

DFB Cup
Eintracht Frankfurt has reached the final of the DFB Cup with coach Oliver Glasner. Frankfurt won the semifinals at VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday after falling behind 3: 2 (0: 1) and can continue to dream of their first cup win since 2018. In the final on June 3rd in Berlin, the Europa League champion will face defending champion RB Leipzig with ÖFB team player Konrad Laimer.
Leipzig stormed into the final on Tuesday with a 5-1 win at SC Freiburg. For Stuttgart it was the first defeat in the sixth competitive game under neo-trainer Sebastian Hoeneß. This means that VfB has been waiting for a place in the final since 2013.
Tiago Tomas (19′) and Enzo Millot (83′) scored for the Swabians with a deflected shot. In between, Evan N’Dicka (51′), Daichi Kamada (55′) and striker Randal Kolo Muani (77′) turned the game around for the Glasner team with a penalty kick. Shortly before the end, Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa saw the yellow-red card (85th).
Frankfurt turns the game
For Frankfurt and Glasner it was the longed-for liberation, in the league Eintracht has been without a win for nine games. In a rough initial phase in Stuttgart referee Daniel Schlager showed three yellow cards in the first nine minutes.
VfB started the game much better and took the lead thanks to a perfect shot by Tiago Tomas on the inside right post. The Glasner-Elf then came into play better and deservedly turned the game around after the break. N’Dicka remained ice cold from close range, shortly afterwards Kamada sunk a long-range shot right into the left corner.
The preliminary decision was made by Kolo Muani, who was first knocked down by VfB goalie Fabian Bredlow and then coldly converted the penalty that was due. “Joker” Millot provided an exciting final phase. A possible handball by Eintracht defender Aurelio Buta in his own penalty area was not punished in added time according to the video images.