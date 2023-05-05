DFB Pokal: Leipzig leads Freiburg and makes it to the final

Status: 05/03/2023 09:17 a.m

RB Leipzig versus SC Freiburg, that was the final of the DFB Cup last season. This season both met in the semi-finals, in Freiburg they were not happy about this reunion. That was also due to Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

The goals in Leipzig’s 5-1 (4-0) win on Tuesday evening (May 2nd, 2023) were scored by Dani Olmo (13th minute), Benjamin Henrichs (15th), Dominik Szoboszlai (37th, 90th + 7th) and Christopher Nkunku (45+1). The outstanding man was the Spaniard Dani Olmo, he was involved in four of the five goals in Leipzig. Only Michael Gregoritsch scored for Freiburg (75th).

The start of the match was crucial for Leipzig coach Marco Rose: “We were efficient, had a lot of speed, a lot of momentum and a lot of power.” Freiburg coach Christian Streich later admitted: “Leipzig was better, we lost – that’s all. We couldn’t play at the level of Leipzig.”

Tight semi-final game expected – nothing came of it

In the Bundesliga table, only two points separate fourth-placed Freiburg (56 points) and fifth-placed Leipzig (54). A close game also seemed possible in the semifinals of the DFB Cup, but it wasn’t.

For Freiburg it was a borderline experience that they could certainly have done without. They were clearly inferior, especially in the first half. Leipzig is in the final for the third time in a row and can dream of defending the title. “We’re in the final. We want to win that too,” said coach Rose.

Leipzig: Four goals in just 33 minutes

The lead for Leipzig came after a cross from Marcel Halstenberg and a header from Dani Olmo. The Spaniard Olmo is known as a fine footballer, his passes and his sense of space are impressive. As a headball player, he had not often appeared in appearance. But he can do it, they know that now in Freiburg: Olmo headed straight into the corner from eight yards out.

The story of how the second Leipzig goal came about was a curious one: Kick-off Freiburg, a long ball and immediately losing the ball. And they can do it with speed at RB too: Timo Werner sprinted towards the penalty area, put it down for Olmo, who put it through very well to Henrichs. Henrichs finished, flat and placed. Mark Flekken in SC Freiburg’s goal was once again unable to defend himself.

Freiburg’s Vincenzo Grifo (left) in a duel with Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs (right).

Dani Olmo and the “Tunnel Preparation”

Szoboszlai then made the preliminary decision when he completed a remarkable Leipzig attack with his left and a lot of feeling. Previously, the Hungarian had played one-two with Olmo – and his preliminary work was an eye-catcher. He tunnelled opponent Matthias Ginter and thus put Szoboszlai in the limelight in the first place.

And because he was doing so well, Dani Olmo also set up the fourth goal. His flat pass was accurate and Nkunku completed it coldly.

Leipzig’s Gvardiol misses the final

Freiburg also had chances, but there were only two before the break. In the second half, Leipzig played a little more cautiously. When central defender Josko Gvardiol saw red after being the last man to knock down Roland Sallai, Freiburg also found their game a little better.

Referee Sven Jablonski initially allowed play to continue in this scene, but then VAR called. Jablonski looked at the scene again on the monitor – and changed his mind (58′). It was the right decision. Stupid for Gvardiol, he will have to watch the final.

Gregoritsch scores for Freiburg – the “consolation goal”

A few minutes later another goal was scored, this time for SC Freiburg. Sallai crossed with great precision, Gregoritsch headed to the left of the post. This time Blaswich had no chance.

However, RB Leipzig again provided the final point. After Kübler fouled Mohamed Simakan, referee Jablonski awarded the visitors a penalty as injury time was already running. Szoboszlai stepped up and converted safely.

riots: Freiburg face consequences

For SC Freiburg, however, there could still be an “extension”: There are consequences under sports law from the German Football Association (DFB). Although referee Sven Jablonski (Bremen) never considered abandoning the game, he will record the incidents around the 70th minute in his report.

After almost 70 minutes, individuals from Freiburg’s corner tried to get into the interior and were pushed back by stewards. The game was interrupted for a few minutes.

Items on Leipzig substitute players

In addition, objects apparently flew in the direction of Leipzig’s substitutes, who were warming up behind the goal. André Silva indicated that he had been hit by a projectile. The Portuguese held his head and walked towards the bench. It took a few minutes for the scene to calm down.

Leipzig’s André Silva was hit in the head by a coin.

“We write in what we perceived,” said Jablonski after the rerun of last year’s final on Sky: “The safety of the players comes first at all times, but stopping the game is the last resort. We were able to continue because the players were ultimately in security were.”

He “spontaneously decided that the substitutes should change sides”. In addition, the Freiburg players had a calming effect. “Had the players signaled that they needed a break, we would have reacted.”

After the riots during the semi-finals of the DFB Cup against Leipzig, SC Freiburg is threatened with legal consequences from the DFB.

Rose: “An incident that must not happen”

Professionals and those responsible condemned the incidents. “That sucks and has no place in the stadium. You can only apologize for that,” said Freiburg sports director Jochen Saier. “This is an incident that must not happen,” said RB coach Marco Rose.

By the way, the reunion of both teams is not long in coming. On Saturday (May 6th, 2023) both teams will meet again on the 31st match day of the Bundesliga. The game will be played again in Freiburg.