Tough statement by Marco Reus (33)!

BVB flies out of the cup after a very weak performance in the quarter-finals, concedes the next knockout within a few days at 0: 2 in Leipzig after the league defeat against FC Bayern (2: 4) – and the BVB captain finds after the Share clear words.

Reus on ZDF: “We were eaten up by Leipzig. We created few or no good chances and were very inconsequential for the 90 minutes.”

Further: “Like on Saturday in Munich, we had many situations where we weren’t doing well.”

Leipzig delivered a veritable firework display in the first half. Handy, bilious, greedy! After just 15 minutes, the home team had eight shots (!) on goal. BVB, on the other hand, is paralyzed.

Only goalkeeper Gregor Kobel prevented a higher bankruptcy for Dortmund. Overall, BVB shows very weak body language, despondent attacks – a pitch-black day.

Edin Terzic (40) sees it that way too. The trainer at Sky: “Disastrous first half. We were overrun in the first 12 minutes. On offense we were surprised that there were duels. The second half got better in terms of readiness but still not good. During the break we addressed things. It got a little louder today. It hit the whole team today, except for Gregor. You can’t play in the cup like that. In the end, we absolutely lacked the penetrating power. A shitty night.”

