Home Sports DFB-Pokal: These Bayern lack consistency, ideas and greed
Sports

DFB-Pokal: These Bayern lack consistency, ideas and greed

by admin
DFB-Pokal: These Bayern lack consistency, ideas and greed
Opinion Cup Out

These Bavarians lack consistency, ideas and greed

| Reading time: 2 minutes

“Puts on me brutally” – Kimmich’s frustration after the end of the DFB Cup

After FC Bayern’s bankruptcy in the DFB Cup quarter-finals, Joshua Kimmich found clear words. He criticizes the team’s lack of will to win all titles. After the end of the cup, the Munich team still has two chances for the title.

FC Bayern is surprisingly eliminated from the DFB Cup. The Mission Triple has already failed. This is a bitter setback for the new coach Thomas Tuchel – but the reasons for the end can be found in the team.

Dhe Mission Triple has failed. Much earlier than expected. FC Bayern wanted to win three titles this season, and this enormous success should be achieved for the first time since 2020. Because she saw the goals of the season in danger, the club management around CEO Oliver Kahn even changed the coach and released Julian Nagelsmann almost two weeks ago.

Under his successor Thomas Tuchel, Bayern were eliminated by SC Freiburg in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup and lost 2-1 in injury time in Munich on Tuesday evening. Missed the first goal of the season. World champion Thomas Müller rightly spoke of a heap of broken glass in front of you.

The cup-off is very bitter for everyone in the club. Tuchel has only been in office for a week, after his opening win in the top Bundesliga game against Borussia Dortmund (4: 2) last Saturday, the bankruptcy against Freiburg is a mood damper. Of course, the new coach hasn’t been able to do much in the last few days, essentially the players are responsible for the unnecessary departure from Bayern’s point of view.

also read

Out in the quarterfinals against Freiburg - the third DFB Cup final in a row will also take place without FC Bayern

Bayern-Aus in the quarterfinals

The record champions used to be a regular guest in the cup final in Berlin. Now Bayern are missing the cup final for the third time in a row. The elimination is also so bitter because the Breisgauer scored with a long-range shot and a penalty – and beyond that had very few chances to score.

Lack of passion and emotions

Nevertheless, Bayern cannot complain about the defeat. They lacked the ideas in the offensive game, the substitutes like Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry convinced in too few situations. Munich didn’t finish their attacks cleanly, they lacked the necessary ideas, precision and greed.

also read

The club management did not take the team publicly recently, it was all about Nagelsmann. The club are now under even more pressure in the league, with Bayern underdogs in next week’s Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City. The lack of consistency in their performance initially remains the problem of this team. The fluctuations are not due to tactics or the game system. Against Freiburg, the team again missed victory after a lead.

also read

Pavard saw a yellow card for his unsportsmanlike conduct

Midfield boss Joshua Kimmich complained about the lack of passion and emotions after the cup. He’s right. Freiburg burned, “we didn’t,” said Kimmich. Such clear words from a leader allow deep insight – and are an alarm signal.

Tuchel has a lot of work to do. The cup evening in Munich was a huge setback for him and the club management. The team is now even more responsible.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

See also  RB Leipzig: Sammer's criticism is used to settle accounts with German football

You may also like

The judge of the “Mediator case” summons the...

Gyllenwater 34+17 Wu’s first 12 points Shandong reversed...

LFP Disciplinary Committee: Abdel Bouhazama suspended for one...

Basketball Bundesliga: Alba Berlin again leaders after Würzburg...

Frank Lampard: Chelsea set to name ex-manager as...

Cui Yongxi scored 23 points and 8 rebounds,...

Football DFB Cup: Leipzig vs. Dortmund – live...

IPL 2023: England’s Sam Curran helps Punjab Kings...

DFB Cup: Stuttgart saves the debut of the...

NBA: 8 games in the night, many scenarios...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy