Big fine instead of ban: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has been fined 50,000 euros by the German Football Association (DFB) sports court for unsportsmanlike conduct after his verbal blunder.

The 35-year-old has already agreed to the verdict, which means that it is final. Nagelsmann can also coach the record champions in the top Bundesliga game on Sunday (5.30 p.m.) against Union Berlin.

Since Nagelsmann “had not yet appeared in court, apologized that same evening and also showed insight in the statement to the control committee, the committee refrained from applying for an indoor ban,” said the association.

After Bayern’s 3-2 defeat at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday, the DFB control committee began investigating after Nagelsmann made disparaging remarks about the team of referees led by Tobias Welz (Wiesbaden). “Is he kidding me?!” and “softened pack” is said to have said Nagelsmann. The coach had loudly complained in the cabin aisle about the lightning red against Munich’s Dayot Upamecano (8th) after an alleged emergency brake.

However, the Bayern coach apologized on Saturday evening via social media: “Emotions are part of sport. And given the red card, I had to vent after the game. However, I have to apologize for the choice of words to the team around Tobias Welz I’m sorry. Unfortunately, I clearly went too far there.”