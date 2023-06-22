DFB team and national coach Hansi Flick in crisis mode

Disappointed faces and hanging heads: Kai Havertz (from left), Julian Brandt and Kevin Trapp together with their colleagues are currently giving a weak picture. Image: dpa

Hardly any guts, poor performance and a national coach as the “poorest pig”: The DFB team staggers towards the home European Championship and continues to lose trust. How things are supposed to get better remains a mystery for the time being.

The question of trust is the emergency brake of democracy. Governments ask them to clarify whether their parliaments are still behind them in times of crisis. If the backing is missing, the resignation usually follows. Since the debacle at the badly overloaded World Cup in Qatar, the German national soccer team would like to have very little to do with such political terms. However, that is difficult to achieve when the German Football Association (DFB) recently put the Ukrainians on the pitch and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the stands on the guest list for the 1000th international match.

Tobias Rabe

Responsible editor for Sport Online.

And that is even less successful when the sporting performances are at such a low level that this is still below that of the damned weeks in the desert and every hope of improvement is shaken again and again. Since then there has been one win, 2-0 against Peru, one draw, 3-3 against Ukraine, and three defeats, against Belgium (2-3), in Poland (0-1) and against Colombia (0-2). .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

