DFB team: Lohmann is absent from DFB training – trio back on the pitch

Status: 07/25/2023 09:29 am

The substitute players of the German national team completed their training session at the World Cup in Australia on Tuesday (July 25th, 2023) without Sydney Lohmann. The midfielder from champions FC Bayern Munich was absent due to a slight adductor strain.

The 23-year-old was not used in the 6-0 opening win of the co-favorites on Monday (07/24/2023) against Morocco. The training session at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne was attended by the Wolfsburg players Lena Oberdorf and Marina Hegering as well as England legionnaire Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea). The last injured trio was in the squad against Morocco, but was not used by national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

DFB team with respect for Colombia

With midfield clearer Oberdorf, the chances are good that the 21-year-old will return to the German selection in the second group game against Colombia next Sunday (11.30 a.m. CEST, live on the first and in the live stream on sportschau.de) in Sydney. In the German camp there is agreement that the task against the South Americans will be more difficult than the duel with the overwhelmed Moroccans.

All-rounder Svenja Huth Huth expects Colombia to be “definitely spirited” with “technically skilled” players. The team watched the upcoming opponent’s game against South Korea (2-0), confirmed goalkeeper Merle Frohms: It was a “very physical and competitive game”. “But there were also nice moves with offensive thoughts,” Colombia have “fast players up front who are very determined,” she said.

This topic in the program: The First | Sports show FIFA Women’s World Cup | 07/22/2023 | 6:40 a.m