DFB women: training camp heralds the hot phase of the World Cup – Popp wants the title

As of: 06/21/2023 3:29 p.m

In Herzogenaurach, the countdown to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand begins for the German women’s soccer team. National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg sees an “extremely high quality in the squad” and captain Alexandra Popp announces the goal.

The World Cup is on the agenda for the German women’s soccer team from July 20th to August 20th. The hot phase of preparations has now begun in Herzogenaurach. The team spirit for the EM high flight last summer had already developed at the “Homeground” in Middle Franconia.

Returning “was pure joy,” said captain Alexandra Popp. “The mood is great and the first training session has already started.” And: “There was a lot of good to see.” The aim is also for the tournament to grow closer together again. On and off the pitch. The good feeling from last year is still there. In this way, one can “connect with it and build on it.”

The performance of the DFB men should not influence the team: “We will only look at ourselves”. Because the team is aware “that we sparked something with the European Championship last year, and we are also aware that we also have pressure to at least have to confirm it with the World Cup.” In any case, Popp wants to deliver and has a clear goal in mind with the DFB team: “I want to win the title.”

Voss-Tecklenburg wants to work on sporting issues

The players will complete two more courses and two test matches before they take off for the tournament. “We want to make the best possible use of the two courses to work with the players individually and as a team on the sporting issues that we haven’t brought to the field so well in past international matches,” said national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg in a DFB -Communication.

FCB stars around Schüller will be there from Friday

25 players have already arrived on campus for the start of the World Cup preparations. Including ten players from VfL Wolfsburg around Popp. In addition, midfielder Melanie Leupolz from Chelsea FC and Sara Däbritz from Olympique Lyon arrived on time.

The national coach’s provisional squad will be completed on Friday by the five players from FC Bayern, Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl, Lina Magull, Carolin Simon and Sydney Lohmann, as well as Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. Munich’s Vice European Champion Giulia Gwinn (after a cruciate ligament rupture) and Linda Dallmann (after a syndesmosis rupture) will not be at the World Championships.

Internal competition for the 23 starting places

In the first of two training camps, the footballers initially focus on internal competition. Because not everyone comes along on the journey at the end. Voss-Tecklenburg can nominate 23 players. Popp emphasizes, “Of course every single player is here to want to fly to Australia afterwards.” In the next few days you will see that things will go well. “The fact that things get a little hotter than maybe usual,” the leader Popp even thinks is good.

Internationals against Vietnam and Zambia

Voss-Tecklenburg will name the final squad after the international matches on Saturday against Vietnam in Offenbach (6.15 p.m.) and on July 7 (8.30 p.m. / ARD) in Fürth against Zambia and the end of the second preparatory phase (July 1 to 8). . “We have an extremely high quality in the squad, so there is no question that the nomination at the end of the second course will be a special challenge,” said the 55-year-old.

The flight to Australia is scheduled for July 11th. The first group game is against Morocco in Melbourne on July 24 (10:30 CEST) before taking on Colombia and South Korea.

The extended World Cup squad

Goal: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea); Merle Frohms (VfL Wolfsburg); Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt); Ena Mahmutovic (MSV Duisburg)

Defence: Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt); Marina Hegering (VfL Wolfsburg); Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg); Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt); Sarai Linder (TSG Hoffenheim); Sjoeke Nuesken (Eintracht Frankfurt): Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg); Caroline Simon (Bayern)

Midfield/Forward: Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt); Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg); Klara Buehl (FC Bayern); Sara Daebritz (Olympique Lyon); Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt); Chantal Hagel (TSG Hoffenheim); Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg); Melanie Koessler (TSG Hoffenheim); Paulina Krumbiegel (TSG Hoffenheim); Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg); Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea FC); Sydney Lohmann (Bayern); Lina Magull (FC Bayern); Janina Minge (SC Freiburg); Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg); Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg); Lea Schuller (FC Bayern); Tabea Sellner (VfL Wolfsburg); Carlotta Wamser (Eintracht Frankfurt)

League lead and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

Source: BR24Sport 06/21/2023 – 6:30 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

