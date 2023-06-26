Home » DFL award: Fair Play Prize for Union: Help for injured photographers
The German Football League has awarded the professionals of 1. FC Union Berlin the Fair Play Prize for the 2022/23 season. The reason for the award was their reaction after an accident during the Bundesliga game of the “Eisernen” on match day 4 at FC Schalke 04.

After the Berliners scored a goal in the 6-1 victory in August, a photographer fell from a balustrade into the stadium moat. The players around Rani Khedria, Sheraldo Becker and Jordan Siebatcheu immediately stopped their goal celebration and signaled to the team doctors that medical help was urgently needed. The injured photographer was taken to a hospital for treatment, which he was able to leave the day after the game.

“In addition to reaching the UEFA Champions League for the first time, the Unioners are also among the winners of the past season off the pitch,” said a DFL statement on the award.

The club itself passed on the congratulations to the fans of both teams, who also recognized the drama. “We all agree that there are more important things than football. Health, for example. Both fan camps reacted immediately and made sure that help could be provided quickly. You deserve the attention,” the club wrote on its Twitter account.

