DFL: Bundesliga rights – offers are there, the race for investors is on the home stretch

The dissatisfaction with the German football attachment is great. But the German Football League wants to generate fresh capital through an investor. The next step has been taken at the DFL. An important decision will be made at the end of May.

Dhe protest in the fan scene is great. For weeks now. Football supporters repeatedly use the opportunity on Bundesliga match days to express their displeasure at the forthcoming entry of an investor into the German Football League (DFL). Whether with posters or songs.

But now the entry is getting closer, because the DFL has taken another step in this direction. According to the DFL, at a joint meeting of the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board, it was decided unanimously that “the process regarding a strategic partnership at league level will be continued”. The cornerstones of a possible investor partnership are to be presented to the 36 professional clubs for decision at an extraordinary DFL general meeting on May 24th.

If a two-thirds majority – i.e. at least 24 of the 36 professional clubs – voted in favor of entry at the end of May, the next step would be to outsource national and international media rights to a subsidiary called “DFL MediaCo GmbH & Co. KGaA”. The investor could then acquire at least 12.5 percent of the new company for a term of 20 to 30 years.

Bids for the 12.5% ​​stake

In accordance with the deadline, so-called indicative offers from several interested parties were received by the league on Monday. The interested parties should exclusively be private equity firms. As a result, the capital provided cannot be traded on the stock exchange.

also read Hans Joachim Watzke and Dirk Zingler

According to information from “Bloomberg”, according to informed circles, a whole group of financial investors would be interested in a minority share in the media rights of the German Bundesliga. CVC, Blackstone, EQT, KKR and Advent International, among others, have submitted bids for the 12.5 percent stake.

also read

The division manages the national and international broadcasting rights for games in the first and second leagues for the umbrella organization Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) of German professional football. Spokespersons for CVC, Blackstone, EQT, KKR and Advent all declined to comment. The Bundesliga confirmed that its executive committee would now examine the offers, but did not want to comment further.

The presiding committee and the supervisory board of the DFL were presented with the “initial economic cornerstones of the offers”. In addition, evaluation and selection criteria were defined in order to reduce the group of interested parties to three.