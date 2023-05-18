Home » DFL – Dispute about Investor – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek
WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive
13.05.2023
54:12 Min.
Available until 05/07/2043
WDR 5

The German Football League is hoping for two billion euros from an investor and would like to remain competitive in the future. Many fans have protested against the DFL’s plan in recent weeks. Nora Hespers talks to Marcus Bark.

The article on the topic “Investor plans of the DFL cause discussions” here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/investorenplaene-dfl-diskussionen

The article “DFL publishes details on possible investor deal” is available at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/dfl-veroeffentlicht-details-zum-investorendeal

The report “Big debate about investor entry at the DFL” can be found here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/grosse-debatte-um-investor-einstieg-dfl

Our Sport inside contribution to insider knowledge about the DFL investor deal:
http://www.wdr.de/k/insider-wissen-investoren-deal-dfl

You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of ​​the sports show:
http://www.wdr.de/k/hintergrund

and on the Sport inside website:
http://www.wdr.de/k/sport-inside

