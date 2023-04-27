DFL plans with the entry of an investor

No approval: fans of 1. FC Köln show the DFL in the stadium what they think of the investors’ plans. (IMAGO / foto2press / IMAGO / Oliver Zimmermann)

The next steps for the entry of an investor have been decided: On Tuesday (25.04.23) the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board unanimously announced that the search for a “strategic partner” would be continued. The cornerstones of the cooperation with a new donor are to be presented to the 36 professional clubs for decision at an extraordinary DFL general meeting on May 24th.

The DFL wants to set up a subsidiary in which, among other things, the TV rights are to be bundled. The investor should then make a one-off payment of two to three billion euros to the DFL. The German football league currently takes in just over a billion per season. The investor will be involved in this subsidiary for this money, namely with twelve and a half to 20 percent and that for a limited period of 20 to 30 years. The exact figures in this regard are still under negotiation.

A rough schedule is already in place. For the further course, the DFL wants to reduce the number of interested parties to three offers. The cornerstones should then be presented to the professional teams on May 24th at an extraordinary DFL general meeting. Interested investors had until April 24, 2023 to submit offers. There were six known applicants, all private equity firms that put their capital into companies. However, it is not clear whether all six have also submitted an offer. In general, there is still little concrete information.

On the one hand, the plans envisage strengthening digitization. For example, a separate video platform is being considered in order to distribute videos to customers. Some critics of this possible deal also recognize this as sensible. But the money should also be available to the clubs to expand the infrastructure. The main argument is about funds to strengthen the squad. Smaller clubs in particular fear that, as with TV money, the majority will end up with the top clubs.

International competitiveness serves as an argument for investing. DFL supervisory board member Hans-Joachim Watzke, who is also managing director of Borussia Dortmund, refers to France and Spain, which have already concluded similar deals. He said that Italy is also contemplating such a move. Watzke also points out that Corona has caused severe financial losses.

There were repeated fan protests against the deal in the stadiums. Many fan associations say “more money doesn’t make this sick system of professional football healthy”. It would only flow more money into even higher salaries and even higher transfer fees. In addition, the fans do not believe the promise of the DFL that this potential investor has no great influence. Because if you provide billions, you naturally want to have a say, say the fans. They fear that there may be additional new kick-off times, or that games such as the Supercup or league games will be moved abroad.

Hans-Joachim Watzke from BVB said to the fans that you can’t expect great stars in the Bundesliga or cheap tickets if you completely refuse to invest. However, some of the 36 clubs in the DFL from the Bundesliga and the second Bundesliga are also critical. Eckard Sauren, board member of 1. FC Köln, has in the “ Süddeutsche Zeitung ” warned that the DFL is already spending future income in this way. Because if TV income increases in the coming decades, you will of course lose part of the money to the investor.

DFL supervisory board member Hans-Joachim Watzke (IMAGO / Kirchner-Media / Neundorf)

In the end, it’s all about convincing the professional clubs. Because they have to agree with a two-thirds majority before the deal is made. This means: 24 of the 36 clubs in the first two federal leagues would have to be open to investors. If this is the case at the DFL general meeting on May 24th, the next step would be to outsource the media rights to the subsidiary and continue the process.

That is not clear. The topic splits the professional leagues. There is public approval from some clubs, in addition to Watzke from Borussia Dortmund, officials from Union Berlin, VfL Bochum and Darmstadt 98 have also expressed their approval. However, critics fear an unequal distribution of funds, which could harm the competition in the league. In France, for example, top side Paris St. Germain received more than double the money than other clubs in the league in a similar deal.