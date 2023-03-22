Home Sports DFL terminates game days: BVB can wait for the top game between Bayern and Leipzig
DFL terminates game days: BVB can wait for the top game between Bayern and Leipzig

DFL terminates game days: BVB can wait for the top game between Bayern and Leipzig

Status: 03/22/2023 1:59 p.m

The German Football League (DFL) has scheduled the games on the final stretch of the seasons in the first and second Bundesliga and announced them on Wednesday (03/22/2023).

The constellation on the 33rd Bundesliga matchday is interesting. Bayern Munich meets RB Leipzig on Saturday evening, May 20 at 6.30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund, currently the leader and one point ahead of Bayern, only has to start on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. It is at least conceivable that BVB will win the title the day before without any action on their part.

  • Bundesliga, 31st matchday
  • 2nd Bundesliga, 31st matchday
For a long time, not only the last but also the penultimate game day in the Bundesliga took place in parallel on Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. This should exclude possible manipulations and maintain equal opportunities. Last season, the DFL broke this rule for the first time and is again using different kick-off times this year. It is handled similarly in England, the leagues in Spain and Italy even do without parallel games on the last day of the game.

Bundesliga, 31st matchday:

Friday, May 5, 2023:
FSV Mainz 05 – Schalke 04 (20:30)
Saturday, May 6, 2023:
SC Freiburg – RB Leipzig (15:30)
TSG Hoffenheim – Eintracht Frankfurt (15:30)
Borussia Monchengladbach – VfL Bochum (15.30)
FC Augsburg – Union Berlin (15.30)
Hertha BSC – VfB Stuttgart (15.30)
Werder Bremen – Bayern Munich (18.30)
Sunday, May 7, 2023:
Bayer Leverkusen – 1. FC Cologne (15.30)
Borussia Dortmund – VfL Wolfsburg (17.30)

32nd matchday

Friday, May 12, 2023:
1. FC Cologne – Hertha BSC (20:30)
Saturday, May 13, 2023:
Bayern Munich – Schalke 04 (15.30)
Union Berlin – SC Freiburg (15.30)
Eintracht Frankfurt – FSV Mainz 05 (15.30)
VfL Wolfsburg – TSG Hoffenheim (15.30)
VfL Bochum – FC Augsburg (15.30)
Borussia Dortmund – Borussia Monchengladbach (18.30)
Sunday, May 14, 2023:
VfB Stuttgart – Bayer Leverkusen (15.30)
RB Leipzig – Werder Bremen (17.30)

33rd matchday

Friday, May 19, 2023:
SC Freiburg – VfL Wolfsburg (20.30)
Saturday, May 20, 2023:
TSG Hoffenheim – Union Berlin (15.30)
Hertha BSC – VfL Bochum (15.30)
Schalke 04 – Eintracht Frankfurt (15.30)
Werder Bremen – 1. FC Cologne (15.30)
Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig (18:30)
Sunday, May 21, 2023:
FSV Mainz 05 – VfB Stuttgart (15:30)
FC Augsburg – Borussia Dortmund (17.30)
Bayer Leverkusen – Borussia Monchengladbach (19.30)

