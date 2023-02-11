The Adventure of Nicolo Zaniolo in Turkey it started with a heartwarming message for a young Galatasaray fan died in the earthquake that devastated the country. But in Italy we continue to talk about the former striker of Rome and the national team. Now tick an audio of Whatsapp (private but now public) by Gigi Di Biagio which contains an unfavorable judgment on a player who could just be Zaniolo.

“I screwed him, he doesn’t understand a c…o”

“He doesn’t understand a c…o. I sent him to the stands, I smashed him hoping to get him back in time, but nothing”, said the former Roma player and former Under 21 coach, perhaps commenting on Nicolò Zaniolo’s behavior with the Azzurrini. Di Biagio did not deny the veracity of the audio in which, however the former striker’s name is never mentioned yellow Red.

“Now everyone to tell me: ‘you were right'”

Di Biagio, however, refers to an episode that took place during the 2019 U21 Euros: the exclusion of Kean and Zaniolo from the squad due to the delay in finishing the national team. “Nothing – continues Di Biagio in the recording – unfortunately when I say that he is brain damaged… now everyone tells me ‘you were right’but that I was right, it’s a big problem for him. For life, he doesn’t understand a c … o “. The then coach said in 2019: “We are a group and we must respect the rules. If these are not respected on several occasions, and I repeat on several occasions, I have a duty to intervene. Beyond my role as a coach, I am an educator for these kids and the fact of winning or not winning is irrelevant to these things”.