Let’s go, finally! The Premier League begins and in the new installment of In the Box, our podcast on English football, we present the championship with our predictions on who will win the title, who will go to the Champions League and who will relegate. To help us in the analysis of the season an exceptional guest: Paolo Di Canio. The former champion and now English football commentator, but not only, on Sky talks about the duel for the title between Liverpool and Manchester City, the fight for fourth place with Londoners Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in front of everyone, the crisis of Manchester United and ambitious West Ham.