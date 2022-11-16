The words of the former Giallorossi coach: “If I went back, I wouldn’t leave after Porto. I’ve never had a fight with Karsdorp, he’s a good guy for me”

Eusebio of Francis came back to talk about Roma. The former Giallorossi coach did so in the splendid setting of Palazzo Morgagni, on the occasion of the presentation of the book “From the Curva Sud to Paradise”. Many topics covered by the story Karsdorp until the moment it is going through the formation of Mourinho.

Su Karsdorp. “Let’s clear this up. I didn’t have a discussion with him but I left him out due to a technical choice. I didn’t just do it with him but also with other Roma players. I left him in the grandstand to make him understand that he had to work differently. Rick is a guy like the others I don’t know what happened with Mourinho. For me he is a good boy, maybe he missed a few games. With me he had a knee injury which led him to have an inconsistent performance but he is an excellent footballer.

About Rome. “Last year he wasn’t doing well in the standings. He alternated between good matches and less good games. He has difficulties from a game point of view and he showed yesterday that he can’t do without a player like Dybala. But he can’t do all the matches. I think Roma have the points they deserve. I’ve often said this about mine too. The team brings home what you see on the pitch. It’s premature to make a judgment now.”

On Pellegrini. “Sometimes he has physical problems. You often complain about the turnover but not all players can have the same performance by playing all the time. Sometimes changing serves to protect the player from a physical point of view. Better to lose him for half a game than 3/4 in a row.” See also Broni, the most difficult debut with Venice serves the company

What wouldn’t you do again? “In the second year, I found myself having a market that wasn’t up to par with the one I had the year before. I was expecting different choices to carry on the 4-3-3 path that I had undertaken in the first year. Then I showed that I could modify it based on the games but we could have done better. The fact of wanting to leave after Porto is a bit forced. If I went back I wouldn’t do it again seeing my experiences afterwards. I hope to make fewer mistakes in the future”.

On Zaniolo. “Zaniolo is very good but he needs to improve his final choices. He uses this great physical strength of his. Sometimes a little more foil would be needed. He does it but he could do better because he has the means ”.

On his farewell to Rome. “I had arrived a bit from a psychological point of view due to some situations that had arisen internally, not created by the club but inside the locker room. It was my fault, I don’t blame others. The situation in the standings wasn’t desperate. replaced mister Ranieri who also happened to do it the following year at Sampdoria. There are moments in your career when things don’t work out for you and you can’t manage them as you would like. This was my period. If I went back I wouldn’t do it again never, but now I’m looking forward”.

