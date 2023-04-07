Of Monica Scozzafava

Spalletti’s team suffers but wins again after the defeat against Milan. Minus four victories to the Scudetto dream

The now unmistakable signal: Napoli wins in Lecce with a short face – an unprecedented specialty of the house – shows substance rather than beauty, and puts the most important piece in the mosaic of the shield. Spalletti admits it: Won a very important match for the future. Whether the signal comes from heaven on the Friday of the Passion or more secularly it is a stroke of luck, it makes no difference in the season so dominated by the Neapolitans. The coach’s intellectual honesty: he Only the result counted. Gallo’s own goal (on 1-1), with the ball slipping from the hands of the Giallorossi goalkeeper Falcone, a situation worth never saying a goal, but that was the moment in which the shadows began to thin out.

Napoli is not a perfect machine, and at the Via del Mare against opponents, true veterans of 5 defeats in a row, but who put all the greats in difficulty in that stadium, he proved it. A lot, and in the last corner it’s important to get away with it (we’re a healthy team that knows how to fight), says Lucio. The three points are the best anti-anxiety for the Spalletti gang, still orphaned by Osimhen and above all mentally conditioned by the beating suffered against Milan.

Without Osimhen Napoli forced to dribble. But the physical condition is not at the top and the simplest supports become difficult. Lecce attacks, presses. Napoli swerves, must chase their opponents, contain their competitive fury especially in midfield. The woody legs and the head that at a certain point goes haywire with the thought of scattering points and self-esteem. Not just a question of classification – the encouraging one for what has been set aside – but of a free approach. See also Tribune of Treviso - Treviso

Di Lorenzo’s goal, on Kim’s assist, in the first offensive action, becomes the jolt that breaks the balance and Napoli expels the lactic acid in their legs. It lasts just over half an hour, including the intermission. Baroni’s team returns to the field and regains supremacy in a handful of minutes: Ceesay hits the crossbar from a few paces, Di Francesco rebounds very quickly for the equalizer. The fear resurfaces. The Neapolitans lower the pace, horizontal passes are an invitation to steal the ball. Lecce presses, Napoli retreats. the best moment of Salento when the Easter gift arrives, in the season of grace.

Gallo’s own goal mortifies Salento’s performance beyond measure, who can only console themselves with applause. Napoli maintains a 19-point lead over Lazio on the pitch today against Juve. It’s not all good news for Spalletti: Osimhen still out, Raspadori behind in condition e Simeone leaves the field with a problem with his flexors. The evening however does not allow for pessimism. Victor would always play, even when in the car, smiles Lucio. Osimhen moves, and it is seen: he serves as bread on Wednesday at San Siro with Milan in the Champions League match.