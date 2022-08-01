Rome, 1 August 2022 – E. a water il symbol chosen by Civic commitmentthe party founded by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, in view of the political elections on September 25th. “In our symbol there is a bee, it is the symbol of ours ecological awarenessof our conscience as citizens – Di Maio said today on the day of the presentation of the symbol -: when the bees disappear, the human being no longer exists, putting bees in the symbol means recalling our ecological conscience “. The bee it is not a new animal used in political symbols: in 2019 Francesco Rutelli had already done so for his Api – Alleanza per Italia party.

In the Civic Commitment symbol, the stylized bee is orange and, on the left, stands out on a blue background together with the inscription Civic Commitment, in white. Under a tricolor wave the minister’s surname instead stands out on an orange field. Above, the small symbol of Centro Democratico, the formation of the subsgretary Bruno Tabacci who joined the Di Maio initiative.

Among the topics dealt with during the meeting to present the symbol, Di Maio spoke of his desire to keep the reformist front united: “Those who brought down the government are extremists. Let’s leave the irony and vetoes to them, our answer is unity. Their victory means isolating themselves from Europe. The reformist front must be united. I believe that foreign interference will be strong: to remove any shadow we are asking for a Commission of Inquiry in the new legislature on these ties “.

Tabacci: “Civic commitment is investment in the future”

“Luigi Di Maio is younger than my children: this is also a generational change and an investment in the future”, thus Bruno Tabacci, Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for Planning, Economic Coordination and Aerospace, defines ‘Civic Commitment’, a party to which the Lombard politician has decided to join. Always speaking of Di Maio, the undersecretary said he had seen “profound changes in the last year and a half: compared to the 5-star movement of the Vaffaday of Bologna there is an abysmal distance”.