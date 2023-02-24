Home Sports Di Maria to scream but without Champions… Big-Rom is back with Thuram in the background, Leao and the discord clause
Di Maria enchants but the Champions League is needed

angel di maria enchants and delights the audience Beaujoire stadium. The Juventus fold the Nantes a continues its journey in Europa League. After the masterpiece network against it SpiceEl Fideo packs three more presents, which the Old Lady just has to unwrap.

Di Maria’s fate is linked to the Champions League

Max Allegri he sleeps soundly and focuses everything on the World Champion who has literally put the team on his shoulders in this second part of the season. Now it only remains to understand if the love story will continue in the next season, or the Argentine will prefer to veer towards other shores. On the upper floors no one unbuttons, in Turin they think about the present and at Continassa they work to win the Europa League, which 27 years after the last time would bring a European Cup back to the bulletin board. And with the triumph Juve would also detach the pass for qualification to the next one Champions Leaguea more than convincing argument to hold back Of Maria in black and white.

Lukaku remains… but the dream remains Thuram

Romelu Lukaku drives San Siro crazy and scores the Nerazzurri victory against Porto. Inter Milan finds its King, who returns to the throne by sending the ball to the back of the bag just when 0-0 seemed the most probable score.

To say that Luke he’s back, we still need time, but Big-Rom’s second consecutive goal takes everyone back in time, when the Belgian scored in bursts. And here in the shadow of the Madonnina the first reasoning on the permanence of the number 90 begins, with Correa sure to leave who should free up the box useful for dreaming Marcus Thuram, forbidden dream and sensitive goal for months. The idea would be to raise the bar of the rose by including in the workforce also Frank Kessiecorrected some time ago.

Lion that allontana

Rafael Leão always stays at the top of the to-do list, ahead of all other priorities. The renewal of the Portuguese has become more complicated especially in the last few months, when the player’s entourage has begun to set various stakes and erect a wall in the face of the proposals of the AC Milan management.

Il Milan would significantly raise the salary to play, but would like to insert the famous release clause of 150 million euros, a figure however deemed too high by the attacker who would like to reduce it to 60, maximum 70 million. The bone of contention threatens to blow up the bank and permanently push away Lion from AC Milan.

