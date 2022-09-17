A wall crumbled by the balls, that night in Barcelona against the greatest, then the beautiful English season that opened the doors to another world. Today David Di Michele is 46 years old and awaits his first big adventure on the bench

“When you fail to score, you have to let the others score.” The egoism of reason that does not always triumph, the altruism of the will to make him a special attacker. Story of David Di Michele, the little boy from Guidonia Montecelio who grew up in the backyard under the sun dreaming of becoming like Bruno Conti. He and Francesco Totti barely touched each other: it happened to Lodigiani when the myth of the number ten had yet to be born, it returned seasons later when Roma sought Di Michele without going further. Udine was the city of fairy tales, London that of horizons that had remained unexplored until then. The former striker with Reggina in his heart has long ago chosen the bench without asking too many questions. The answers come to him every day from the teachings of his masters: one above all Luciano Spalletti, king in Naples today as Di Michele was (and still is) in Salerno.

David, what prompted you to become a coach?

When I was still playing I didn’t think I wanted to. The world that revolved around those on the bench scared me. I didn’t want to get into uncomfortable and controversial situations. At first I experienced it as an outsider, as a collaborator, then I began to intrigue and like it. Thus came the desire to train.

What kind of football do you like to do?

The modern one that everyone wants to do. I like to press high. I prefer to play with the attacking midfielder, but I don’t mind putting the three strikers. I play an offensive game. I am inspired by Spalletti, the other model is De Zerbi. Luciano is a point of reference at an Italian and European level. He is doing great things at Napoli, in Rome he has done the same in the past. In Italy then the results count.

You started by coaching young people: what did you learn from this experience? Do you see yourself a little bit in them?

I thank Frosinone for giving me this opportunity. They were a revelation. Being with young people is beautiful. They made me enjoy it so much. I want to share my past with them. I try to make them understand what they have to do off the pitch, how they have to relate. They know they have to abide by the rules. Football is not just about wearing a shirt and playing. Behind there is a whole world. I try to teach him to take care of every little detail.

How was Di Michele footballer born?

My father played as a hobby. In the family we all watched football, we only talked about that. I played in the courtyard under the house in Guidonia Montecelio: this is how my past, my present and my future were born. I grew up a stone’s throw from Rome and have always sympathized with the Giallorossi side.

I arrived in the year that Francesco went to Roma. There has been a passing of the baton between us. Lodigiani was fundamental for me because it gave me the opportunity to start in professional football.

Did he have a boy model?

I really liked Bruno Conti. From him I learned to play with the left: I trained every day against the wall under the house to improve from this point of view. I wanted to imitate him. If today I know how to kick with both feet I owe it to him.

You have been a generous striker: is it better to score or assist?

If I overtook the man in some circumstances I was not selfish, so I made important assists for my attacking mates. When you can’t score, you have to let others score.

In your opinion, in today’s football, is it possible to outdo men less often?

I see many players aiming at the opponent, perhaps there is less quality in dribbling. In football schools we should go back to teaching children the importance of technique. More individual work would be needed.

Are you still King David for the people of Salerno?

They still call me that and I thank them. An important link between me and the square has remained. I have given so much, they have done the same. Returning to Salerno is like coming home, it is as if you have never left. I am happy with what I was able to do there. The fans are an important factor. For better or for worse they gather around the team, always trying to help and encourage. The young people who arrive must be ready. Sometimes this great heat for some more introverted guy can be a problem. It is difficult to explain what Salerno means for a footballer.

Was there too much talk of referee errors in Juventus-Salernitana in your opinion?

Yes, because Salernitana had a passion for the game in Turin, apart from the first 15 minutes of the second half. He played with tranquility and serenity. I was impressed by his dribbling ability. It seemed that Salernitana was Juventus. The draw went very tight. The team is aware of its means and has a great mentality. Nicola is doing an amazing job. Last year a miracle was made, this summer the team changed but it has not lost its identity.

Is Nicola’s football more courageous than Allegri’s?

Yes, I was impressed with that. For a long time, a team had not been seen to dominate so clearly in terms of the game at Juve’s home. They have champions who solve single play matches. The match was supposed to end 3-0 for Salernitana.

Speaking of Salerno: what was it like having Rino Gattuso as a teammate?

Beautiful! He came from the Glasgow Rangers and immediately dropped into our dressing room. It is not easy to do this in January. He has become a leader with grit, enthusiasm and personality. Me, Gattuso and Di Vaio were always together. We were a group of young people with great prospects. I wish Rino a big good luck for his career. I am sure we will see him again in Italy soon.

He’s done amazing things in the last few years. I think of the path that led him from Catania to Ascoli. This year has passed. It is never easy to get to a Serie A team where you have played and where you know that making mistakes can be a double-edged sword. No wonder to see him on a large bench. Udinese have a strong identity and a club that knows how to manage these situations well.

What do you remember of the Champions played against Udinese? Did you ask Ronaldinho for the shirt at the end of the game?

I also played Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but I didn’t swap shirts with any of the three. For Ronaldinho I had lined up, but I could not get it. That Udinese made an unthinkable feat. We had an excellent squad, a great coach and an important club. That mix helped us to make a good championship by hitting a historic qualification.

Was Di Michele, Iaquinta, Di Natale one of the most beautiful tridents ever?

Definitely one of the most spectacular ones I’ve played in. They saw us all over Europe. In 2006 I hoped to go to the World Cup as Vicenzo. I believed in it a lot. Unfortunately I lost 4-5 months that the others did very well, so my percentages have lowered. I have played with many future world champions: I am thinking of Grosso, Barzagli and Barone at Palermo.

You were Handanovich’s partner who is playing for the place with Onana: what do you think of the alternation of goalkeepers?

I think you need two strong goalkeepers, but then you have to choose a starter. You need a point of reference, if you don’t have it you can go into trouble. Then you have to make choices based on what you have under your eyes every Sunday. We saw Samir grow up and knew who he was and who he could become. He is a silent captain who can speak and say the right things to the team.

Tell me about the time you went to goal in Handanovich’s place?

It was Lecce-Udinese in the Italian Cup. We won 4-3, it was close to the end. Outgoing Handanovič took a Lecce player in full and was sanctioned with expulsion and a penalty kick. I liked to put myself in goal since the days of Salerno, but Spalletti wanted Muntari to go there. I did my own thing. I took Handanovich’s shirt, I looked like Sbirulino because he came under my knees. His gloves were huge. Bojinov and Vučinić had been fighting to beat the penalty. Chaos reigned. He pulled Mirko. I was convinced it was going to be 99.9% goal so I stayed on my feet as much as possible. I threw myself aside, but the shot was central and I pushed it back with my left foot. Then it’s over. Spalletti came to hug me. He could do it all then.

Have you ever been close to a big name in your career?

What did the West Ham season leave you?

I had one of the best years of my career. If I went back I would go to England at twenty. Playing in the Premier League makes you mature earlier. They put great passion into it, I remember they spent eight hours at the camp. There was Gianfranco Zola on the bench. On the field Craig Bellamy: a particular type, very instinctive, often controversial.

Today at West Ham there is Scamacca, another Italian: what do you recommend?

I tell them to try to immerse themselves immediately in the reality of the Premier, to learn the language because they care so much. Italians are not frowned upon because according to them we want to work little. If you show them otherwise then they appreciate you more.

After England, you returned to Italy and went to Lecce: what square did you find?

A beautiful and important reality of our football. Lecce gives you a lot, it makes you feel at home. He is doing great things. A big market has been made. It is not easy to catch unknown and good players, but Corvino has often left us speechless.

How do you see Salernitana-Lecce?

It will be a good match, both of them play good football. Nicola’s Salernitana has already proved its worth. Playing against it is stimulating, but you have to be very careful. Lecce has the right weapons to have a good match.

What do you tell me about Reggina instead?

I played there at the beginning, then I went back to finish my career. He has lived through tragic moments like Salernitana. President Gallo wanted to see her in Serie A, then everything happened. Cardona arrived who brought great enthusiasm starting from the basics. He has hired Pippo Inzaghi as a coach: he is a luxury for Serie B, with a team made in four and four he is first. Taibi also did a great job as an executive. The players have had little time to get to know each other, yet they are in the lead.

In Serie A, only Palermo is missing, another team to which he is very attached …

Yes, slowly he is making his way into Serie B. It will be difficult to see him soon in A together with Reggina, Salernitana and Lecce are already there. Should it happen it would be wonderful.

What do you wish for your future?

I leave all doors open, even abroad. If you want to train you have to be able and smart to understand how to move. You have to go where they want you. I would like to continue in Italy because I know the players, there are many friends with whom I have played. I would like to coach first teams, I am thinking of the Primavera. I would like to guide young people who can give something more than young people.

Today you are a coach and a dad: do you also have any hobbies to release tension?

I play padel like everyone else. It helps me stay on the move and leave nothing to chance.