After the outside Ferroni the young midfielder also arrives. The sports director Sacco reiterates: “We need two forwards”

PAVIA

The market priority of Pavia is the attack, with two pawns to be inserted next to Garcia, but the company also monitors other situations, as confirmed by the blue sports director Luca Sacco a few days before the start of the preparation (meeting Thursday 28 at Fortunati ). The club does not set specific objectives, beyond the generic one of doing well, then the field will tell how much and where the team of president Giuseppe Nucera can rank in the standings.

«We are missing two or three elements to be included in the current staff – reiterates the diesse Sacco -. First of all, two tips to support Garcia. We have well underway negotiations and we hope to be able to conclude them. Then the market remains open and, therefore, in case of opportunities also in other departments we will always be vigilant ». Does the group already set up satisfy the company? «We are happy with the team – replies the blue manager – With an average age of 26, physicality and experience. Category players and others who have never made Excellence, having always played in higher categories. A group with hunger and mentality to play an important championship ». Given the obligation to field a class of 2004 from 1 ‘, alongside the 2002 and 2003, Pavia is working to have more solutions between the under and from Chiasso the midfielder Cristian Di Nardo arrives, after the signing of the right winger from the Confederation Roberto Ferroni.

On the front exits. there is to record that of the offensive winger Vincenzo Scognamiglio, Neapolitan midfielder who did not have a happy adventure in the blue: Pavia is negotiating with an Abruzzo club of Excellence his definitive sale. The future of Andrea Lizzio must also be defined, which in turn is no longer part of the Pavia 2022-23 plans. –

EV