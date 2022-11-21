Home Sports Di Nardo pleasantly confirms Concina, usual security
Di Nardo pleasantly confirms Concina, usual security

Di Nardo pleasantly confirms Concina, usual security

6 CINCILLA Only one intervention in the first half, then a quiet second half for the blue number one,

6 L. RADAELLI He doesn’t push like on other occasions, but he also does his duty. 6,5 ABBA’ He’s back in the starting lineup due to the disqualification of Ioance and the chance is played well against the Binaschino strikers.

7 cook The usual security in the closing phase, intelligent choices also in the phase of restarting the action.

6 NUCERA He too offers a concrete performance on the left wing and leaves no room for his opponents.

6 TRAJKOVIC In the middle of the field he makes his experience count and doesn’t lose balls.

6 SARZI He’s not the start of the season player. Among the best of this first round, he offers an orderly performance, but without high notes.

6 .Lauraceae In the second half he gives peace of mind in midfield with the right attitude.

6,5 OF NARDO It is confirmed as positive as last Sunday as 2004 now offers more continuity and is growing.

5,5 BIGOT Substituted after 45′ in which more would be expected from a player with his experience in higher categories.

6,5 B.RADAELLI He devours the 2-0 in the final but his entry gives a boost to the docking area.

5,5 GARCIA It’s fair to expect something more from him than yesterday evening’s performance. When he fights and works alone he is a different player compared to Binasco’s performance.

6 MAYON He offers his positive contribution in the final in the proposal phase, putting the home defense in difficulty. Good.

See also  The Tokyo Olympics is about to open, many Hebei athletes point to gold medals

7 PRINCIPE Decisive brace and return to the goal he was looking for. Always dangerous when served. The best. Good signal for Pavia.

