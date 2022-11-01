Diabolik turns 60 and with him Eva Kant, the most famous and sexy thief in comics. The November 1, 1962 the first issue of Diabolik, a character born from the pen of Angela and Luciana Giussani, cultured ladies belonging to the Milanese bourgeoisie who, with extraordinary intuition, embarked on an enterprise that crossed the Italian borders to conquer the whole world and make history. At the price of 150 lire, the comic was titled “The King of Terror“And the protagonist, right from the start, had very specific characteristics: skilled thief, an expert in chemistry, capable of extraordinary disguises designed by himself but at the same time endowed with an iron code of honor aimed at repaying the weakest. The first issue also featured his rival and alter ego, the upright inspector Ginko while the beautiful Eve Kant appeared in the third episode of the comic entitled “Diabolik’s arrest“(In March 1963).

A woman that only two women could invent

Eva is cold and sensual, she has a character determined and strong-willed, she is ruthless and is able to learn every disguise technique from her partner. She is a woman as only two women could invent, different from all the heroines who had preceded her and from all those who will try, in vain, to imitate her charm.

Blonde, beautiful, green eyesLady Kant is such a widow Lord Anthony Kant, ambassador of South Africa who died under mysterious and suspicious circumstances. He was, in fact, mauled by a panther, officially during a hunting trip. But it is said that, in reality, it was his wife who pushed him into the beast’s jaws. And she, at her first meeting with Diabolik, declares, almost bragging about it, that she is one dangerous woman, with a background as an adventurer and industrial spy. He immediately shows a coldness and determination equal to that of Diabolik, saving him in extremis from the guillotine. Over time he will soften his image with one refined and mysterious sensuality, antithetical to all vulgarity, building a very solid couple relationship based on sharing the same lifestyle. Initially Eva accepts a shoulder role, subordinate to Diabolik’s decisions but over time she follows a growth path that leads her to be more and more autonomous, independent, free. Her ’emancipation’ reaches its peak in 2003 when the special register arrives on newsstands “Eva Kant – When Diabolik wasn’t there”.

The thief from comics to cinema

Diabolik was celebrated on the big screen in the film of the same name Mario Bava from 1968, in the docu “Diabolik is me“In 2019 and in 2021 in the feature film signed by Manetti Bros thanks to the interpretation of Luca Marinelli. The next November 17 the sequel will be released “Diabolik 2 – Ginko on the attack”With Giacomo Gianniotti (in place of Marinelli) and Miriam Leone again Eva Kant as well as Valerio Mastandrea, inspector Ginko.

Mirian Leone perfectly stepped into the role of the Giussani sisters’ Kant, bringing to the scene all the sensual charge and beauty details of the famous thief, albeit with some modern features: blond hair with lots of high chignonblack ‘cat eyes’ for one feline look and the pink lipstickchic but not eccentric.

On the other hand, Eva Kant played by Marisa Mel. The Austrian actress has customized the most famous thief in the world. In the first film dedicated to Diabolik in 1968, Eva appears with one thick bangs covering the forehead of the protagonist who often sports one blonde loose hair, putting aside the famous chignon. But not the sensuality of the thief.