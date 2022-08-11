Monte Carlo, 10 August 2022 – The approach of the race ends with a performance well below expectations Gianmarco Tamberi at the European Athletics Championships, which for the jumper from the Marche region will begin in six days with the qualification test for the final, scheduled for August 18th. If after Eugene’s fourth place in the World Championship and the subsequent recovery from Covid-19, Gimbo had returned to the race by winning the Gold stage of the Continental Tour, in Hungary, at Székesfehérvár, exceeding the measure of 2.24 at the first attempt, this time something is wrong as it should. At the Louis II stadium in Montecarlo, on the occasion of the Herculis Meeting valid as the tenth stage of the Wanda Diamond League, the Olympic champion makes three mistakes at 2.25 after having already made a mistake once at 2.20, finishing eighth.

Tamberi’s replica

“I was expecting another type of performance and I’m sorry for the many people who came to support me today I was very tired, I felt drained, I didn’t fully recover from Monday’s race in Hungary but I don’t think this evening will preclude my participation in the European Championships. “. So from Rai microphones, ‘Gimbo’ Tamberi confirmed the presence in the competition for the continental title a Munich . “Although I did not feel well already from the warm-up – says the Olympian in the high jump – I wanted to try, also for the affection of the many Italian fans in the stands. These two tests were not a great success, but they I put aside, I can’t blame myself: day after day I feel a little better, I know that in 7-8 days everything can change and there another race awaits me. The goal is to go to the final and then play myself everything”.

The previous

A not very encouraging sign a few days from the European Championship, to which the bearer of the Fiamme Oro will inevitably present himself in precarious conditions due to the recent health problems due to Covid. The consolation, if possible, is that last season Tamberi jumped a modest 2.21 right in Montecarlo in the last test before the Olympics: everyone remembers how it ended up in Japan. The other note that can lighten the ‘no’ evening of the ’92 class is that the other European jumpers in the competition do not take off either. Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine) e Yonathan Kapitolnik (Israel), all out with three errors at 2.25.

Read also: The Azzurri squad for the European Championships