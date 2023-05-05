Home » Diamond League 2023, Doha: Andy Diaz 3rd in the triple jump with 17.80
Sports

Diamond League 2023, Doha: Andy Diaz 3rd in the triple jump with 17.80

by admin
Diamond League 2023, Doha: Andy Diaz 3rd in the triple jump with 17.80

Podium in the first race as an Italian (but not yet as an Italian, awaiting the go-ahead from World Athletics) for Andy Diaz. On the track in the first stage of the Diamond League in Doha, the 27-year-old born in Cuba and an Italian citizen since February ranked third in the triple jump with the measure of 17.80 meters, best Italian performance ever in all conditions. A record, however, which cannot be approved due to windy conditions (2.6 m/s of wind behind). Diaz would have surpassed the outdoor record of 17.60 meters set by his coach, Fabrizio Donato. Seventh place, however, for Emmanuel The problem with 16.85. Roberta is also competing in Doha Bruni who finished in fourth place in the pole vault with 4.55 meters.

Richardson vince nei 100 gives

Among the most anticipated races at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha was the women’s 100m. Victory for the American Sha’Carri Richardson in 10”76 ahead of the Jamaican Shericka Jackson (10”85) and the British Dina Asher-Smith (10”98). In the men’s 200 meters success for Fred Kerley in 19”92, while in the 3000 meters the Ethiopian Lamecha Bulk he ruled compatriots Selemon Barega and Berihu Aregawi.

See also  Athletics, Duplantis in Brussels jumps 6.05. Randazzo third in the long run, is in the final

You may also like

Surf in Ireland, where the best waves are

Borussia Mönchengladbach pays 7,179,487 euros and ten cents...

Coach Galli’s corner – VL Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro

Hamburger SV gets a point, Darmstadt before promotion

Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday...

LIVE F1, GP Miami 2023 LIVE: Mercedes is...

3rd league: MSV Duisburg also convinces against Aue...

Draw against Paderborn: HSV loses sight of second...

Serie A: Roma-Inter, the formations – Football

After suspension at Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi apologizes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy