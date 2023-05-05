Diamond League 2023, Doha: Andy Diaz 3rd in the triple jump with 17.80

Podium in the first race as an Italian (but not yet as an Italian, awaiting the go-ahead from World Athletics) for Andy Diaz. On the track in the first stage of the Diamond League in Doha, the 27-year-old born in Cuba and an Italian citizen since February ranked third in the triple jump with the measure of 17.80 meters, best Italian performance ever in all conditions. A record, however, which cannot be approved due to windy conditions (2.6 m/s of wind behind). Diaz would have surpassed the outdoor record of 17.60 meters set by his coach, Fabrizio Donato. Seventh place, however, for Emmanuel The problem with 16.85. Roberta is also competing in Doha Bruni who finished in fourth place in the pole vault with 4.55 meters.
Richardson vince nei 100 gives
Among the most anticipated races at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha was the women’s 100m. Victory for the American Sha’Carri Richardson in 10”76 ahead of the Jamaican Shericka Jackson (10”85) and the British Dina Asher-Smith (10”98). In the men’s 200 meters success for Fred Kerley in 19”92, while in the 3000 meters the Ethiopian Lamecha Bulk he ruled compatriots Selemon Barega and Berihu Aregawi.