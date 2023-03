Diana Langes has been confirmed in office as President of the WSG Tirol. As part of a regular general meeting of the Bundesliga club on Friday evening, the entrepreneur was unanimously elected for a further three years.

Langes has been President of the Watteners for ten years. The new vice president is her son Joaquin Fernandez de Cordova (24), as the club announced. Stefan Posch was chosen as the new Chief Financial Officer.