There are no goalkeepers anymore. Once when? from two years ago (Donnarumma at the European Championships), a year ago (Courtois who saved everything in the Champions League, taking the legacy of Alisson). All affected by an epidemic of “paperite”. Even the best of just three months ago, at the World Cup: the Dibu Martinez. Here, we want to talk about Dibu, what remains of his deeds and gestures of him, of the karma that chases him? A shadow will soon be.