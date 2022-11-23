In almost 50 years there has been much speculation about the death of the iconic actor, now finally a study seems to have found a scientifically convincing explanation

Bruce Lee, died July 20, 1973 at just 32 years old, he has been at the center of all kinds of speculation for decades. His death has never been concretely explained. There was talk of everything and nothing: a heart attack, a murder conducted by gangsters, poisoning by agent Raymond Chow and Betty Ting Pei, the actress in whose home Buce Lee was found dead, or even an allergic reaction to the aspirin he had been taking for the headache.

Bruce Lee’s death: the cause — Officially Bruce Lee died of a cerebral edema, but it was never really explained why he would have it. Now, however, a study conducted by Spanish scientists, specialists in the kidneys, puts all the pieces together and arrives at an explanation that seems scientifically credible.

Did Bruce Lee die of hyponatremia? — The study is titled Who Killed Bruce Lee? The hyponatremia hypothesis and was published in the December 2022 issue of the scientific journal Clinical Kidney Journalspecializing in kidney disease. In the research it is explained that Bruce Lee may have died due to a specific form of renal dysfunction which did not allow it to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis. This dysfunction would have resulted in hyponatremia, cerebral edema and death, therefore due to a excess of waterbecause Bruce Lee drank a lot of it, but his body was not able to expel it with urine.

Why did Bruce Lee die? — In the actor, legend of cinema and martial arts, there were several risk factors. In fact, according to the scientists, among the habits that put him in danger of hyponatremia were: chronic fluid intake, a diet based on juice, use of drugs, alcohol consumption, use of marijuana , the latter, in fact, increases thirst. Also it is probable that Bruce Lee had some kidney injuries.

Symptoms of hyponatremia — Too much water can cause some of the symptoms that Bruce Lee actually felt before he died, especially the headache, but also cramps, nausea, fatigue, convulsions, up to a swelling of the brain that can lead to death. In short, according to scientists, Bruce Lee would have been killed not by gangsters or by poisoning, but by water, he who had the motto “Be water my friend”, i.e. “be like water my friend”.