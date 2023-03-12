Original title: Shanghai men’s basketball team was double-killed by a dark horse in a week, did Li Chunjiang panic?The dream of competing for the championship has come to naught

The Shanghai men’s basketball team lost the game again and was defeated by the Jilin men’s basketball team twice in the last week.

Although Dominic Jones does not think that the Jilin Men’s Basketball Team is a “dark horse”, this positioning is not suitable for the Jilin Men’s Basketball Team, but considering the competitiveness of the team, it is not unusual for the Jilin Men’s Basketball Team to be called a “dark horse”. . In fact, two years earlier, the Jilin men’s basketball team was also known as the “giant killer”, but the Shanghai men’s basketball team was not yet a “giant”.

The Shanghai men’s basketball team has invested heavily in the past two seasons, gradually creating a CBA version of the “Galaxy Battleship”, Wang Zhelin, Liu Zheng, Guo Haowen… Not long ago, there were scandals with Zhou Qi. The Shanghai men’s basketball team has spent a lot of effort on the lineup. This season, it has changed a lot of foreign players. It also invited Eric Bledsoe, an NBA-level foreign player.

However, the performance of the Shanghai Men’s Basketball team has fluctuated greatly throughout the season.

Guo Haowen did not return to the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team to compete this season. This does have a certain impact on the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team, but is this the reason for the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team’s ups and downs? In fact, after the running-in and adjustment of the first stage, the Shanghai Men’s Basketball team performed relatively well in the second stage, but the record in the third stage has declined significantly.

Since the third stage, the Shanghai men’s basketball team has won only one victory in the five games played, only winning the Beijing men’s basketball team, being defeated by the Jilin men’s basketball team twice, and a disastrous defeat against the Liaoning men’s basketball team. And the most embarrassing thing is that they lost the game against the Fujian Men’s Basketball Team. The Fujian Men’s Basketball Team has always been a low-ranking team in the league this season.

If you count the last few games of the second stage, the Shanghai Men’s Basketball team has 2 wins and 7 losses in the last nine games.

This is a rather uncomfortable process. Climbing out of the heartache of falling to the bottom at the beginning of the season, the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team let people see the explosive power of the lineup, and the championship can finally become the team’s dream again. Then the dream suddenly woke up and collapsed like quicksand.

A week ago, the Shanghai Men's Basketball team was defeated by Dominic Jones in the game against the Jilin Men's Basketball Team. When the two sides meet again, the Shanghai men's basketball team is obviously prepared to a certain extent. Even if they don't talk about such old-fashioned things as "revenge", the Shanghai men's basketball team still hopes to stop the current decline. Therefore, the Shanghai men's basketball team quickly gained a large advantage in the first quarter of the game and maintained this lead. Nearly halfway through the final quarter, the Shanghai Men's Basketball Team still led by 9 points.

The turning point of the game came not long after. The Jilin men's basketball team scored a 20-5 lead and finally won.

When Li Chunjiang commented on the game after the game, he said: "It's a pity to lose this game.On the premise of leading, I defeated myself. It's still a matter of mentality. I think everyone didn't have the mentality of fighting against opponents to keep the score, so it led to the following situation."

"With the lead in this game, everyone's mentality has changed. Especially in the fourth quarter, we only scored 17 points. Our scores have fluctuated a lot in recent games, and we have to summarize."

Does the Shanghai Men's Basketball team dare to call out the word "championship" at this time? Although the goal of the Shanghai Men's Basketball Team this season may not necessarily be the championship, but isn't it for a team to spend a lot of effort to improve the competitiveness of the lineup to compete for the championship?

The Shanghai men's basketball team led by Li Chunjiang has not yet shown the status of competing for the championship. Maybe the team can recover the performance of the second stage in the near future, but can the Shanghai men's basketball team compete with strong teams? At least judging from the team's performance this season, it is still relatively difficult.

The Shanghai men's basketball team has been continuously recruiting, and some capable young players have emerged in the team, but it has not yet established its status as a top team in the CBA. What is the reason for this? The Shanghai men's basketball team lacks leading players, and Li Chunjiang cannot inject the soul of a strong team into the team. Although Li Chunjiang has a brilliant coaching experience, this Shanghai men's basketball team is far from a championship-level team.

Just like the Jilin men's basketball team that defeated the Shanghai men's basketball team twice a week, tenacity and resilience can be seen on their faces. Dominic Jones is not a perfect team leader, but he is indeed tough enough in the game.

So, one side is magical, and the other side is depressed.

(Text/Yan Wuqiang)

