Didier Digard, after the elimination of Nice: “We gave in and spoiled the party”

“How do you feel after this elimination?
It’s a big disappointment. We had all the cards in hand and we gave in and ruined a lot of people’s party.
What did OGC Nice miss?
On the one hand, realism, because we have the opportunities to score. On the other hand, defensive solidity. And then, character because we stopped playing. You also have to realize the burst of energy that the game plan required. That’s why there have been changes to breathe new life into it. But it didn’t work. I’m not angry because despite everything, the players gave their all, even if they didn’t do everything well. Me, the first.
“There are choices made by default, because of the fatigue and cramps of Boudaoui and Youssouf”
Did the entrants on both sides make a difference?
That’s why I say that I also have my share of responsibility. Afterwards, there are choices made by default, because of the fatigue and cramps of Boudaoui and Youssouf. Between the cramps and the muscle damage, it’s a matter of time and we couldn’t take that risk.
Should any other changes have been made?
Yes. When you lose, there are bound to be things that didn’t work out. But I’m trying to take a step back and I don’t see what else I could have done.
“We are especially disappointed for us. Not for the UEFA index”
How do you welcome the fact that there are no longer any French clubs in Europe?
It’s difficult, because it’s a whole country that can suffer from our result tonight. Even if we are compassionate, if we have a part of selfishness, we are above all disappointed for ourselves. Not for the UEFA index.
What’s left to play for Nice now?
What the supporters expect from us is that the spirit is there and that we don’t give up until the end. We have to be competitors and finish as well as possible this season. Football moves very quickly and we can also say that there is already another season to prepare.
Did the context surrounding the club weigh on this match?
I don’t want to make excuses. From the moment we were leading five minutes from the end….
What conclusions do you draw from this European campaign?
We moved 30,000 people from Nice to the stadium and we all dreamed together for a long time. This means that they have been offered joys, until then. It was a very interesting and inspiring journey. But reliving it next season will be complicated, not to say ultra-difficult.
After their defeat in the final of the Coupe de France last year (0-1 against Nantes), did Nice miss another chance to take a step forward in their development?
You can actually see it like that. It’s played out little by little and it doesn’t work in our favour. We will have to find the right formula to continue to reach these important deadlines and win them. »