Didier Digard, the Nice coach after the victory of the Gym against Ajaccio on Friday evening (3-0): “They gave us problems defending so low. Attacking these defenses is the most complicated. It’s a pity that we didn’t have the patience, and yielded to outside opinions. We rushed a bit. However, there was no panic to have because we quickly led to the score.
This victory pleases me. We were 100% hermetic to the outside world, to the pressure on the possible relaxation of the team, against a lower ranked team. The players did not fall into this.
(Regarding the changes made) We built that up over the week. By keeping players with legs on the bench, I wanted to be able to hurt them with our inbounds. We were rewarded. We are currently the team with the most points. We are a little more guarded. It was a pleasure. I hope the players store up the praise. They deserve it.
(Regarding Brahimi’s decisive entry) I have no particular speech with him. I give him my trust because he deserves it and he listens. He was not rewarded for his efforts by the goals. He is now. We simply told him what we saw in him.
(On Dante) He’s like that every day. When he arrives, he is like that, happy as if it were his first training session. It’s an honor to be able to train a player like him, with the career he had and still has. Playing at 39 is one thing. But playing at that level is another. »