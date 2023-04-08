Home Sports Didier Digard (Nice): “It’s a hair’s breadth”
Sports

Didier Digard (Nice): “It’s a hair’s breadth”

by admin
Didier Digard (Nice): “It’s a hair’s breadth”

Didier Digard (Nice coach, after the home defeat against PSG 0-2): “It’s football, that’s how it is. The important thing is not to deny yourself. The most important is the content. Tonight it was good. I am convinced that we will win matches by playing like this. We can do better, that’s for sure, but no more. I have nothing to reproach my players for. It was a very high level game from my team. It has been more than 5 years since Paris had suffered so many strikes. (On Dante’s scoring opportunity) This is played by a hair, mine. Not Dante’s. That (la Goal Line technology, ndlr) solved a lot of injustice. It’s against us tonight…

I can’t say I’m happy. But I’m more satisfied than after the match against Angers (1-1, last week, editor’s note). For me, the content is good, the victories will come. From this evening until Thursday evening, Europe becomes the most important for us. But I love winning too much to give up the championship. As long as it’s mathematically possible, I’ll believe it. Yes, it goes beyond Nice. But above all, we are going to be selfish. We will think of Nice. It’s an adventure for the people of Nice and we’re going to give it our all. »

See also  Cainero nothing final for two targets, silver to the Biancosi-Cassandro duo

You may also like

Eintracht Frankfurt loses in Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund ends the mini-crisis against Union Berlin

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City striker Erling Haaland...

Bundesliga, 27th matchday: pure relegation battle on Easter...

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Tchouameni, Zaha, McTominay, Osimhen, Kane,...

Hertha BSC: Trainer Schwarz attacks referee Deniz Aytekin

San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich chooses the starting...

Hertha BSC lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in...

THE GLORY AND OLYMPIC HUMILIATION OF SOVIET JAVELIN...

Premier League: Chelsea lose at Wolverhampton, wins for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy