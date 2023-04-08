Didier Digard (Nice coach, after the home defeat against PSG 0-2): “It’s football, that’s how it is. The important thing is not to deny yourself. The most important is the content. Tonight it was good. I am convinced that we will win matches by playing like this. We can do better, that’s for sure, but no more. I have nothing to reproach my players for. It was a very high level game from my team. It has been more than 5 years since Paris had suffered so many strikes. (On Dante’s scoring opportunity) This is played by a hair, mine. Not Dante’s. That (la Goal Line technology, ndlr) solved a lot of injustice. It’s against us tonight…