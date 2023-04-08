Didier Digard (Nice coach, after the home defeat against PSG 0-2): “It’s football, that’s how it is. The important thing is not to deny yourself. The most important is the content. Tonight it was good. I am convinced that we will win matches by playing like this. We can do better, that’s for sure, but no more. I have nothing to reproach my players for. It was a very high level game from my team. It has been more than 5 years since Paris had suffered so many strikes. (On Dante’s scoring opportunity) This is played by a hair, mine. Not Dante’s. That (la Goal Line technology, ndlr) solved a lot of injustice. It’s against us tonight…
I can’t say I’m happy. But I’m more satisfied than after the match against Angers (1-1, last week, editor’s note). For me, the content is good, the victories will come. From this evening until Thursday evening, Europe becomes the most important for us. But I love winning too much to give up the championship. As long as it’s mathematically possible, I’ll believe it. Yes, it goes beyond Nice. But above all, we are going to be selfish. We will think of Nice. It’s an adventure for the people of Nice and we’re going to give it our all. »