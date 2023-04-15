Didier Digard on the Galtier affair: “An investigation? It’s awesome “

After being the center of media attention for your results, you are now with this case. How do you live with this?

To close on the Galtier affair, I thought that my sentence was French: I had said that two versions clashed and that the truth was going to come out. It passed for taking a position whereas, for me, I was not taking sides. I remained very straight in my statement. Now, so much the better for us that justice has been seized, we have the certainty that a truth will come out and at that time we may be able to express ourselves, but not until then. That there is a preliminary investigation? It’s great, sincerely, otherwise it’s the public tribunal, and it’s terrible.