Didier Digard on the Galtier affair: “An investigation? It’s awesome “

“A search took place Friday morning at the OGC Nice training center following the case around Christophe Galtier. How can you ignore this when preparing for a match?
Frankly, there is nothing special to say. We are very united, we know what we want and we don’t pay attention to the rest. We don’t deny that it exists, but we make sure it doesn’t affect us. We are focused on the field.
After being the center of media attention for your results, you are now with this case. How do you live with this?
To close on the Galtier affair, I thought that my sentence was French: I had said that two versions clashed and that the truth was going to come out. It passed for taking a position whereas, for me, I was not taking sides. I remained very straight in my statement. Now, so much the better for us that justice has been seized, we have the certainty that a truth will come out and at that time we may be able to express ourselves, but not until then. That there is a preliminary investigation? It’s great, sincerely, otherwise it’s the public tribunal, and it’s terrible.
(To come back to the question) These cases, the problem is that they affect families, and when they affect families, it tires a little more than football. Me, it’s football that I like. If we have to talk about religion, I will never talk about it in public… Things like that, we do without, it forges us, but we prefer football.
“The questioning is permanent”
You travel to Brest this Sunday (3 p.m.), three days after your quarter-final first leg of C4 at FC Basel (2-2). Have you matured your thoughts on the sequence of the two matches, despite the few possibilities you have to rotate?
Honestly, training makes me think that no matter who we put on the pitch, the level will not drop. Everybody is ready. Everyone wants to go home. There are uncertainties because we spent a lot of energy on Thursday, the ground was difficult, we had a long trip. We are not at all stopped for the composition.
Isn’t the victory starting to fail?
Yes, a lot. We all want to do better and we work to succeed. We often haven’t gone far. We must succeed in erasing these details which do not allow us to take the three points.
This series of matches without a win (the last success dates back to the round of 16 second leg of C4 against Sheriff Tiraspol) does it make you question yourself?
But even when we won, I didn’t tell myself that I was doing everything right. The questioning is permanent. What is important is that I try to do everything well. The result is not there today. In the same way as for the players, you have to give everything, start over, learn. Every day, I question myself, of course. »