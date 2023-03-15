Max Meyer was once one of the most interesting football talents in Germany. But after a controversial departure from Schalke 04, there was something unfinished about his career.

“What’s going on exactly?” Max Meyer knows how to hide the antics in FC Luzern. Manuel Geisser / Imago

Max Meyer was part of a kind of golden generation at Schalke 04 in the mid-2010s. Along with Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané and Julian Draxler, the big football world seemed to be open to him. Meyer arranges the Schalke game in central midfield, he becomes a German international and is one of the most hopeful directors in Europe.