11
Max Meyer was once one of the most interesting football talents in Germany. But after a controversial departure from Schalke 04, there was something unfinished about his career.
Max Meyer was part of a kind of golden generation at Schalke 04 in the mid-2010s. Along with Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané and Julian Draxler, the big football world seemed to be open to him. Meyer arranges the Schalke game in central midfield, he becomes a German international and is one of the most hopeful directors in Europe.
See also The inspirational growth path of Liu Zixu, the first gold medal winner of the Beijing Winter Paralympics