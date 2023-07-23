Died Emilio Ostorero, the Italian motocross legend was 88 years old

The world of motorcycling is in mourning. Emilio Ostorerolegend of the motocross, died at the age of 88. Born in Avigliana (in the province of Turin), he has won during his career 16 national championships in the 250 and 500 classes (record still unbeaten)the first in 1956 and the last in 1970, becoming the most titled Italian driver in the specialty before taking on the role of manager after retiring in 1976. In 1960 he had been the first Italian to win an international grand prix. Also, at age 50, she had taken part in the Rally of the Pharaohs, finishing in sixth place. For 12 years he was then technical commissioner of Italy at the Motocross of Nations. The funeral will take place next Tuesday in his Avigliana.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

