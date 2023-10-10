Home » Diego Alonso Neuer Trainer of FC Sevilla
Diego Alonso Neuer Trainer of FC Sevilla

Diego Alonso becomes the new coach of Sevilla FC. The 48-year-old Uruguayan succeeds Jose Luis Mendilibar and signed a contract with the Europa League winners until the end of the season. The Spanish first division team announced this on Tuesday.

For Alonso it is the first coaching position in Europe. He most recently coached his home country’s national team from 2022 until the beginning of this year, but at the World Cup in Qatar it was over for Uruguay after the group phase.

Sevilla parted ways with Mendilibar on Sunday evening, reacting to the unsatisfactory start to the season in the Spanish league. Under Mendilibar this season there were two wins, five draws and four defeats. Sevilla is only in 14th place in the table.

