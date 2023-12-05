Home » Diego Cocca spoke about his departure from the Mexican National Team
Sports

Diego Cocca spoke about his departure from the Mexican National Team

by admin
Diego Cocca spoke about his departure from the Mexican National Team

Diego Cocca has broken his silence about his brief and turbulent stint as head coach of the Mexican National Team. Cocca spent just seven games in four months in charge before being dismissed from his position. In an interview with STUDY, Cocca expressed feeling harmed by his experience, criticizing the way the Mexican Football Federation handled his departure. He also emphasized his belief in the potential for change within the team and expressed his readiness to move forward with new projects. Cocca’s departure from Mexico comes after successful stints with clubs like Atlas and Tigers, and he remains optimistic about his future in coaching.

See also  England's opponent Nigeria is surprisingly in the World Cup Round of 16

You may also like

How strong is the Chinese army? This is...

Leverkusen captain Hradecky: “Half of them don’t even...

Match summary: Rayados vs. Mazatlán (2-1); Berterame gave...

Bologna, left hamstring injury for Zikzee: the latest...

That’s why the measurements in sport are so...

Racist insult during Bologna-Inter, complaint by Youtuber –...

Chinese Super League: Zhejiang team draws with Shanghai...

Winter sports final live – that’s how exciting...

Sources: Russell Wilson plans to sign with Steelers

Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz claims straight-set win over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy