Diego Cocca spoke about his departure from the Mexican National Team

Diego Cocca has broken his silence about his brief and turbulent stint as head coach of the Mexican National Team. Cocca spent just seven games in four months in charge before being dismissed from his position. In an interview with STUDY, Cocca expressed feeling harmed by his experience, criticizing the way the Mexican Football Federation handled his departure. He also emphasized his belief in the potential for change within the team and expressed his readiness to move forward with new projects. Cocca’s departure from Mexico comes after successful stints with clubs like Atlas and Tigers, and he remains optimistic about his future in coaching.

