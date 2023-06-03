Home » Diego Simeone (Atlético) remains vague on the future of Joao Félix
Diego Simeone (Atlético) remains vague on the future of Joao Félix

Diego Simeone (coach of Atlético de Madrid): “I have no personal projects for any of the footballers who make up the club’s list of players. We have a general plan in which we will focus, when the recovery starts on July 7, then with the return of the boys who will be in the national teams on July 10. We’re going to focus on what we’ve been doing for the past six months. A very good team was formed. We are ending a season where the team has shown personality, good football, collective work, whether in defense or attack. We’re not going to change much from what we have. So I hope these little things will help us and allow us to take another step and a qualitative leap for the very good things that have been done in the last six months. »

