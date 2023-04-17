Diet for men over 50

With the “anta” the phase of decline has now begun, and as regards nutrition and physical form after the age of 50, it is important to keep physically active and get the necessary nutrients for optimal bone health. Load up on foods rich in antioxidants, heart-healthy fats, calcium, potassium, and vitamin D. Move more, sit less, and try to maintain a normal weight.

Nutrition and fitness after 50 years

The Exercise and nutritional needs change as we age. Men over the age of 50 are more prone to suffer from certain ailments, especially those affecting the bones and cardiovascular system.

According to the Memorial Hermann Heart & Vascular Institute, for example, at this age, heart attacks are more likely to occur. The risk is even higher among those who are overweight or obese, have a sedentary lifestyle or eat processed foods. A balanced diet and regular exercise they can protect against heart disease and add years to life.

Prevent the risk of osteoporosis

Another common disease is osteoporosis. About 13% of white men over the age of 50 will suffer at least one fracture in their lifetime, as reported by the International Osteoporosis Foundation. As the researchers note, regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of fractures and osteoporosis in both genders. Physical activity can also help improve strength and function and increase or maintain bone density.

What should a man after 50 eat to keep fit

As for the diet, nutritional requirements depend on several factors, including your health or fitness goals and activity level. The dietary guidelines for men over 50 recommend the following:

Men aged 46 to 55: 2,200 to 2,800 calories per day.

The more active you are, the higher your energy intake needs to be. Lean muscle is more metabolically active than fat and therefore requires more calories to maintain. According to the University of New Mexico, muscle tissue accounts for approximately 20% of daily energy expenditure. Adipose tissue represents only 5%.

Keep these items in mind if you are looking for a Diet plan for a 50 year old man to lose weight. Fat loss requires a calorie deficit, but you still need to meet your nutritional needs. Make sure your diet provides optimal amounts of protein, complex carbohydrates, unsaturated fats and micronutrients, such as calcium and vitamin D. When in doubt, you can read about the factors that influence weight loss.

Dietary recommendations after 50

For men over 50, a diet and exercise plan should follow pretty much the same guidelines as everyone else’s. Eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly and stay active throughout the day. But make sure you are getting more calcium, vitamin D, omega-3s and other key nutrients in your diet you need with age.

Physical exercise related to fitness and health

Listen to your body during exercise and don’t overdo it. You do pay attention to your weight and try to keep it within a healthy range. Try to get seven to eight hours of sleep and limit your alcohol consumption.

Avoid processed foods and eat more, as recommended by the National Institute of Aging:

Fruit: one and a half to two and a half cups a day.

Verdure: 2 to 3 and a half cups a day

Whole grains: 140-280 grams per day

Meat, fish, eggs and other high protein foods: 140-200 grams per day

Unrefined oils: 5-8 tablespoons per day.

Cut back on sugar, saturated and trans fats. The American Heart Association recommends do not exceed 9 teaspoons of sugar per day for men, but in the case of added sugar, less is always better. In this regard, you can learn more by reading how to reduce sugar consumption.

In time, sugary foods can contribute to the development of obesity, diabetes and other metabolic disorderswith consequences for cardiovascular health. Check food labels for fruit juice concentrate, corn syrup, molasses, dextrose, fructose and other hidden sugars.

Nutrients to consume more

Some nutrients are especially important for those over 50. Calcium and vitamin D, for example, promote bone health.

As we age, the body becomes less efficient at absorbing vitamin D, which can lead to shortages. The risk is greatest among older adults who suffer from obesity or inflammatory bowel disorders or who spend a lot of time indoors, according to the National Institutes of Health. This fat-soluble vitamin occurs naturally in salmon, sardines, cod liver oil and enriched milk. You might also be curious about why vitamin D improves athletic performance.

Another essential nutrient is potassium. According to the National Institutes of Health, this mineral regulates sodium and fluid balance, as well as blood pressure and heart rate. A low potassium diet can lead to high blood pressure, kidney stones, constipation and heart arrhythmia. The best way to prevent its deficiency is to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables and legumes, such as lentils, beans, prunes, spinach, bananas and apricots.

Do not forget dietary fibers, essential for good digestive health. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, adults over the age of 50 are at the greatest risk of colon cancer. A high-fiber diet may protect against colon cancer, hemorrhoids, constipation and high blood sugar. This nutrient also fills you up quickly and increases satiety, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight. If you think about eating few, find out how you can easily eat more fiber.

Make sure your diet also provides optimal amounts of vitamin B12 and unsaturated fats. According to the National Institutes of Health, vitamin B12 promotes energy metabolism, red blood cell formation and brain health. Unsaturated fats, such as omega-3s, can improve blood lipids and cardiovascular health, according to the National Institutes of Health. Some studies suggest that omega-3s may also protect against colorectal cancer. Also find out why vitamin B12 is important for physical activity.

Stay fit as you age

Exercise and nutrition are equally important. Physical activity keeps bones strong, preserves lean body mass and can prevent weight gain age-related. Physical activity guidelines from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) indicate that older adults should follow the same guidelines for exercise as their younger peers. Their workouts should include both cardiovascular and strength workouts, as well as balance exercises.

To stay healthy, it is necessary Dedicate at least 150-300 minutes a week to moderate-intensity physical activity. If you prefer a more intense aerobic workout, aim for 75-150 minutes of vigorous exercise per week, as recommended by HHS. When it comes to strength training, fit at least two weekly sessions into your schedule.

The lean mass decreases by about 2% per year after the age of 50, according to a review published in Clinical Interventions in Aging in June 2017. Strength training can reduce age-related muscle loss and improve physical function. In the long run, it can improve balance and reduce the risk of falls.

Be realistic about what you can and cannot do. For example, if you suffer from lower back pain, you may find it difficult to run or jog. However, you can try other activities, from swimming to cycling to brisk walking.

Strength training is a good choice, as long as you avoid exercises that put strain on your back. Upside down presses, barbell squats and sit-ups are just a few to try. If you can’t squat, try lunges instead.

READ ALSO: Training After 50: Do’s and Don’ts

Conclusions

Talk to your doctor before starting an exercise program, especially if you have osteoporosis, heart disease, or other serious medical conditions.

Start slowly and focus on developing strength and endurance. Listen to your body and don’t overdo it. Stay active as much as possible during the day: walking, gardening, housework and other routine activities burn calories and help maintain general fitness.

Photo on Dominic Store and Pixabay / Photo by Monster Study on Unsplash

Advertising