AAlso on Wednesday evening, Dieter Hecking will explain a football game shortly after the final whistle. 1. FC Nürnberg meets VfB Stuttgart in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on Sky). 50,000 people will watch from the stands, the Max Morlock Stadium was sold out very quickly after the draw. Hecking would also like to sit in the stands, but he’s not allowed to.

Hecking is now a coach again, he never really wanted to be that again. After his unfortunate year as a coach at Hamburger SV, he returned to 1. FC Nürnberg in the summer of 2020. To the club that he surprisingly left for Wolfsburg in the winter of 2012 because the coach Hecking wanted to achieve more than the first division midfield.

Many people took offense at him in Nuremberg, but when he returned in 2020, joy prevailed. Dieter Hecking will no longer work as a coach, Hecking said at the time. He wanted to be sporting director now, to take care of the big picture at a club that had almost fallen into the third division a few weeks earlier. Only Fabian Schleusener’s toe prevented that in the sixth minute of added time in the relegation second leg against FC Ingolstadt.

When the fan soul boiled over

Hecking should raise the club again. Together with the young trainer Robert Klauß, he succeeded surprisingly well. The “club” first played a carefree and then a hopeful season. The third year was supposed to get even better, but it got a lot worse.

