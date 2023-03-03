Of Salvatore Riggio

Hiba Abouk, wife of the PSG footballer, would have started separation procedures a few weeks ago, before the accusations against her husband by a girl for alleged sexual assault

There is no peace in marriage between achraf al-Hakim, today at PSG, a season at Inter in 2020-2021, and his wife Hiba Abouk. The actress started the separation procedures a few weeks ago, due – she reports – to “different visions of life”. The decision would therefore be prior to the episode for which Hakimi was investigated for an alleged sexual assault.

Already at the end of the World Cup, where Hakimi finished fourth with Morocco, he was no longer seen with his wife and preferred to go on vacation to New York, in the United Stateswith his teammate and friend Mbappé. “Everything is fine. There is nothing strange. Everything that has been said is false», were, however, the words of Hiba Abouk, commenting on the alleged marital crisis.

Hiba Abouk was born in Madrid on October 30, 1986 (she is 12 years older than Hakimi), of a Tunisian mother and a Libyan father. You studied Arabic philology and dramatic art. She loves fashion and speaks five languages, including Italian. And she debuted on the small screen in 2010, when she gets the role of Eva Lys, star of the television series «La isla de los nominados». Her great success, however, came with the crime television series “The Prince – An Impossible Love”. On July 7, 2014, Hiba was awarded at the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards in Madrid as «Icon of female beauty». And again, the words of Hakimi: «Hiba taught me to live my work with more professionalism. When we got together I lived alone, thanks to her I became a good man of the house. Her father saw things a certain way because he had another mentality. He wasn’t happy that she was an actress. I am proud to have a person who fights for what he believes in and I am happy with what my wife has been able to do with her life so far.”. See also Treviso Basket, the Champions League is now compromised: Baxi Manresa wins at Palaverde

The stability of the couple was also overwhelmed by the investigations into the alleged violence committed by the footballer on a 24-year-old girl

. On Sunday 26 February, the young woman from Fontenay-sous-Bois showed up at the police station in Nogent-sur-Marne, a town half an hour from Paris, saying that she had been raped the previous night by Hakimi. However, the 24-year-old did not want to file a complaint, but only put a statement on record. However, the investigation started anyway. As it turns out, the relationship between Hakimi and his accuser would have started on Instagram on January 16th. On Saturday, February 25, the Paris Saint-Germain champion invited her to her home by making an Uber pick her up. According to the girl’s story, as soon as she entered she was kissed by Hakimi, who then harassed her. The woman managed to free herself and ran away from the apartment, and she sent a text message for help to a friend of hers who ran to get her.