Hockey forward Radim Zohorna made his dream come true by joining Pittsburgh. He supported the club and was happy that he could show up in the NHL in its colors. Subsequently, the Penguins organization placed him on the waiver list and Cech was sent to Calgary. Five days passed and the player headed to the farm. From there he was traded to Toronto. “I bit the waiver for the first time. The next day I woke up angry, but I was working,” recounts Zohorna in the Příklep program. “When they also put me on waivers early in Calgary, it was a surprise. I didn’t expect it. I was lying in the room, it was cloudy, and I was slightly depressed . I called with the agents, what will happen,” confides the forward of the Toronto Marlies, the farm team of the Maple Leafs.

