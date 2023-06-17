Difficult start for the Blues at the Chicago Grand Prix in SailGP

There was a spectacle on Friday afternoon – late in the evening in France – on the waters of Lake Michigan, where the first day of regatta of season 4 of the SailGP circuit took place. Launched at high speed in front of the skyscrapers of Chicago, the F50 catamarans (15 meters) flew over the waves at 35-40 knots under the eyes of the public installed on the pier of the Navy Pear.
The tension was palpable during the crossings, as well as when passing the buoys, as the boats gave the impression of playing tightrope walkers, sometimes on the verge of stalling. Winners of the first three seasons, the Australians of Tom Slingsby dominated the debates from the start. By winning two of the three races of the day, they took the lead in the standings ahead of the New Zealanders of Peter Burling and the Canadians of Phil Robertson .
A much less successful start for the French who successively finished 7th, 3rd and 9th. The disappointment was heavy in the Tricolor camp, fourth in season 3 a month ago in San Francisco. “We have foiled, we are not at all at the level at which we should be”reacted Quentin Delapierre.
“We got off to a very bad start in the first race and then in the third, we had problems during a manoeuvre, continued the pilot of the Blues. There were not enough reactions on board. If we really want to take it up a notch, we must not remain silent. There was a problem of coordination and communication. It is up to us to find solutions and progress for tomorrow. »
Ranking (after 3 rounds)
1. Australie (Tom Slingsby), 26 points
2. New Zealand (Peter Burling), 25 points,
3. Canada (Phil Robertson), 24 points
4. Denmark (Nicolai Sehested), 21 points
5. England (Ben Ainslie), 16 points
6. Spain (Diego Botin), 14 points
7. France (Quentin Delapierre), 14 points
8. Germany (Erik Heil), 10 points
9. United States (Jimmy Spithill), 8 points
10. Switzerland (Sébastien Schneiter), 7 points