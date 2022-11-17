Digital is not enough to make a city intelligent, but collaboration between administration, individuals and citizens is necessary. Since cities are home to more than 50% of the world‘s population, we hear more and more about Smart City. It is essential that urban centers are able to develop at their best to guarantee a high and satisfactory quality of life by optimizing their resources.

L’cultural innovation and the technological progress have led to the definition of new paradigms related to environmental and territorial monitoring, laying the foundations of what can be defined Smart Environment, of which cultural and technological evolution are the two distinctive elements: an environment and a territory in which the union of different infrastructures and monitoring or “sensing” tools, already existing, latent or in progress, work together to allow different user profiles have access to a series of information and topics that represent its critical points and peculiarities. In this scenario it is possible to identify that level of “ambient intelligence” that can actually be traced back to the concept of “Smartness”.

Smart Environment it therefore means working on the environmental impact to be reduced not only by managing mobility in the best possible way, but also by bringing innovation to the heating sources of homes, public bodies and companies, working on improving waste collection and pursuing public and private energy savings.

“A smart city is an intelligent town that provides enormous possibilities for human growth through art, culture, social, architectural, economic, political, environmental, and scientific flowering with the optimal mix of nature, technology, humanity, and arts.” Amit Ray

Keywords: #INTELLIGENT CITY #COLLABORATION, #ADMINISTRATION, #INDIVIDUALS, #CITIZENS, #OPTIMIZATION, #ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING, #ACCESS, #ENVIRONMENTAL INTELLIGENCE, #CHANGE, #INNOVATION, #GROWTH, #COMPETITIVENESS, #OPERATIONAL MODEL, #ECONOMIC MODEL