“The prison must reinstate, do not dehumanize […] Prison justice is a topic that concerns all of us. If, on the other hand, it remains confined within the retaining walls, it risks always and only remaining a problem”. The recent words of Senator Ilaria Cucchi (Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra), entrusted to the page Instagram of the party, sound like a current warning, especially when one thinks of the topic of minors in jail. And not those who have been guilty of some crime and are therefore detained in the ‘special’ prisons, but the youngest, those who find themselves spending years of punishment behind bars for which their mother has been guilty.

What does it mean to be weak nowadays? Who is the weak? “In medicine, one always imagines someone who has objective difficulties in terms of health, in terms of disability. But weakness is not only linked to the fragility of the disease, but also to vulnerability,” he explains Massimo Scalini, Florentine psychiatrist and psychotherapist, author of the book “La Porta Di Dite – La follia recluse“. Among the various nuances of the personality of the weak, for years he has been bringing the figure of the bambinowhich is often a subject weak and therefore vulnerable even if healthy, in itself, especially when we don’t take much care of him. This is the case of judicial separations of two spouses, when the subjective experience of the minor is often put into the background and considered only when custody problems arise”.

The dignity of the weak: children in prison with their mothers

A Luce! the expert faces a little ‘felt’ problem on a social level, but absolutely real: “The horror of children in prison: until last June, 57 children under the age of 6 were detained in Italy. We are talking about 57 people, they do not shake consciences, they do not push the masses… But in Europe (EU) today there are 1608 children under 6 in a state of detention with their mother. I’m held without fault. But in a State that forgets these 57 children, these over 1600 in Europe, who live in these conditions – attenuated custody in any case means detention – there is an urgent need to put them at the center of public reflection”. Scalini then introduces a fundamental concept, that of dignity of the weak. “Just open any encyclopedia, under dignity, to get lost in a thousand philosophical diatribes about what it means. It actually comes from the Latin ‘worthy‘, meaning ‘suitable’. To understand whether something is dignified or not for a person, it is sufficient to ask whether it suits him or not: is prison suitable for a child? Moreover for a fault not his but of his mother”, asks the doctor.

The case in Sollicciano

And again, as he did during the conference “Psychophysical vulnerability, exclusion, chronicity. Proposals for the entirety of the dignity of the weak: a value that heals”, organized by the University of Perugia, wonders if it is appropriate “for a healthy psychological growth of the child to create a exclusive mother-child relationship (not in prison but in the ICAM, institutions with attenuated custody for detained mothers) which is then interrupted on the child’s birthday?”. At the age of six, in fact, a custodial officer – “fortunately not in uniform” – takes the child away to entrust him to a grandmother – when there is one -, to a nun in an institution or to a foster parent . There is no shortage of laws in this sense, “indeed there are perhaps too many, which also protect the weak. The problem is the effectiveness of these protections, which made vegan vegan. And that, too often, does not happen”. For example, at the beginning of June, the Chamber of Deputies approved the bill according to which there should no longer be children in prisons, but Scalini recalls an episode that happened in those days: “A They solicitthe district house of Florence, was brought a 3-year-old boy who was in foster care with his grandmother who, having fallen ill and having no one else to leave him with while in hospital, had been forced to have her nephew brought to her imprisoned mother. Not the mother from the child! – underlines the psychiatrist -. This is not decent. In Sollicciano there is a kindergarten, and if there is a kindergarten it means that there is a problem”.

The phenomenon of the ‘compulsion to repeat’

The theme of children in prison or in the ICAM is deeply felt because, in addition to clinical specialists, lawyers often find themselves dealing with it. Also at the conference in Perugia last summer with Professor Scalini, the lawyer Diana Rondoni explains to us one of the possible – and unfortunately probable – consequences of detention at an early age. “We have often run into cases of compulsion to repeat. That is, those who had the misfortune of being behind bars when they were children – let us bear in mind that there weren’t before, there weren’t ICAMs or communities with a less penitentiary character – remember everything about that period despite their very young age and not only that, they also elaborate a very serious situation of hardship which then leads them as adults to put in place cyclical behaviors of repetition compulsion”, explains the lawyer.

“Those who have seen and breathed in an adverse climate from an environmental and social point of view, which absolutely should not be experienced as children, in turn engage in illegal conduct much more frequently than other subjects – he adds -. Instead of benefiting from this mother-child dyad the first six years in prison actually becomes a background pericoloso“.

The benefit is absolutely relative – Scalini adds –: it is an exclusive relationship in which there is no cousin, no boyfriend, no brother with whom to share. Or if there is, when the child turns six and is taken away, it abruptly cuts off. Then there are the assignments. They are aberrations“.

Aberrations which, however, do not come out of those bars, beyond the walls of the prisons, which we ordinary citizens too often pretend do not exist. “Eye does not see, heart does not hurt”.