Digrin said goodbye with the title. The captain of the Králova Pole volleyball team will go to Belgium

Couldn’t have been a better end to your tenure at KP Brno, right?

Definitely. I really wanted to finish in the Czech Extraliga with a gold medal around my neck. We have been playing with some of our teammates since youth, so it worked out fantastically. Especially when we also triumphed in the Czech Cup this season.

In the decisive fifth final match, you won 3:0 in sets, but in the opening two sets there were big nerves…

Exactly. The score developed in them like on a swing. After all, we played the decisive balls with more concentration and we had more luck than the Beasts.

At the same time, on Thursday, in the fourth game of the series, you fell smoothly in their hall…

That motivated us. The girls and I said that we only have one chance left, which we have to take advantage of. We made up our minds to give everything in the key match. And it worked.

Did the fact that it was played in your arena also decide?

It probably contributed a lot to that. Královopolská hall is very specific. Most opponents do not play well here. In it, on the contrary, we benefit from a better connection with our fans.

What did you say about the stormy background in which the final duels were played in both halls?

That was something unreal. Not a single word could be heard on the pitch as both camps of fans shouted at each other. A lot of people went to the matches. I am happy that I could experience something like this in the Czech Republic.

A bit nostalgic, because I’m not the only one who won’t be playing for Královo Pole next season. But they will definitely be big. It suits us and the parents that Monday is a public holiday. (smile).

You are a member of the national team, so the season is probably not over for you…